Maharashtra sees 103 Covid deaths; highest in 4 months, even as new cases drop

Maharashtra on Friday logged the highest number of single-day fatalities due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in four months after as many as 103 patients succumbed to it, according to the state health bulletin data. The last time the state recorded such record number of deaths on a day was on September 1 last year when 183 people lost their lives. The latest fatality figures are a big jump in 24 hours as the state reported 42 deaths on Thursday. With this, the death toll of Maharashtra has climbed to 142,461.

As far as single-day Covid-19 cases are concerned, the tally, however, continued its declining trend with 24,948 fresh infections, down from 25,425 on Thursday. Mumbai too reported yet another drop in its daily tally after 1,312 people tested positive for the virus as opposed to 1,384 on Thursday. Maharashtra's overall coronavirus tally has now touched 76,55,554, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10,42,141, the state bulletin data revealed.

Mumbai's daily death toll, however, saw a reduction to 10 on Friday from Thursday's 12. The city has reported 16,591 Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic struck, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as well as state bulletin data.

In what can be called a silver lining, fresh recoveries in Maharashtra saw a major spike after 45,648 patients recuperated from Covid-19, up from 36,708 on Thursday and 39,857 on Wednesday. The total number of recovered patients in the state has now touched 72,42,649, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10,09,374.

As many as 110 fresh cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 were also recorded in Maharashtra on Friday, up from 72 detected the day before. All of today's new Omicron cases were confirmed from Pune, taking the state's tally of the new ‘variant of concern’ to 3,040. Of them, a total of 1,603 patients have recovered following a negative RT-PCR test report.