Maharashtra sees another spike in new Covid cases with 2,748 infections, Mumbai maintains zero fresh death count

Maharashtra on Thursday saw yet another spike in single-day Covid-19 cases after 2,797 people tested positive for the virus, up from 2,748 the day before, according to the state health bulletin data. Mumbai's caseload also surged though marginally to 259 from Wednesday's 255. The new additions have taken the cumulative case count of the western state to 78,53,291, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10,54,991.

Fresh recoveries and deaths in Maharashtra, however, improved in the last 24 hours as compared to Wednesday. As many as 6,383 people recuperated on Thursday, up from 5,806 on the preceding day, while the daily death count was reported at 40 - one fewer than Wednesday. With this, the total recovery count and death toll of the state have reached 76,81,961 and 143,532, respectively.

Mumbai maintained its zero death achievement for the third straight day on Thursday, thereby keeping the overall fatality toll intact at 16,685, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On Thursday, Maharashtra logged no new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. On Wednesday and Tuesday, it reported as many as 111 and 351 infections of the new ‘variant of concern’, respectively. With zero additions in the last 24 hours, the Omicron tally of the western state remains at 4,456. Of this, a total of 3,455 patients have recovered from the new strain following a negative RT-PCR test report, the health bulletin data revealed.

