Maharashtra tightens Covid curbs and rising Delta Plus cases. Check what’s new

The Maharashtra government on Friday said there will now be only three levels of unlock plan and issued new orders imposing uniform restrictions across the state irrespective of the positivity count and oxygen bed requirement. The government said that instead of the five-level unlock, announced earlier this month, there will be three-level restrictions now amid Delta plus variant of SARS-CoV-2 was detected in seven districts of the state.

The Delta Plus variant has been detected in at least 21 Covid-19 patients and an 80-year-old woman with co-morbidities succumbed to the disease on June 25, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said.

“Given that the virus causing COVID-19 is undergoing mutations in various geographies and that these mutations are displaying more transmissibility and potential reductions in monoclonal antibody response, a state-level trigger mandating all the administrative units -- irrespective of values of the indices of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy percentage -- to remain at a level not below three is to be in operation till withdrawn by specific order of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA),” the Maharashtra government order said.

The government also cited the warning issued by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia (INSACOG), designating the Delta Plus strain a “variant of concern”. The Maharashtra government has allowed the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) to impose stricter restrictions in districts as and when deemed fit.

Under Level 3 restrictions, establishments dealing in essentials will be allowed to function till 4pm on all days and the rule same will apply to shops selling non-essential items. Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will remain closed, and restaurants will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity till 4pm. Only takeaway and parcel services will be allowed after that.

Gyms and salons will stay open till 4pm without air-conditioners and customers will be allowed on an appointment-only basis. E-commerce services and public transport will be allowed. Fifty guests will be allowed to attend weddings and for funerals, the number of people has been capped at 20.

Private offices can stay open till 4pm on weekdays with 50 per cent of their staff. Essential and medical workers and women will be allowed to use local train services. Parks and gardens can open from 5am to 9am every day. Cultural activities will be allowed at 50 per cent capacity of the venue.

Only onsite labourers will be allowed to work at construction sites and others will have to leave by 4pm. Manufacturing of essential goods will be allowed at 100 per cent capacity and manufacturing units engaged in non-essential goods can work with 50 per cent capacity and with a dedicated transport facility for its employees.

The DDMA will take special actions to ensure that the ease of restrictions does not lead to the further spread of Covid-19.

Maharashtra recorded 9677 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 156 fatalities on Friday, taking the state's infection tally to 6,017,035 and the death toll to 120,370.

