Maharashtra utilised only 20% of NCAP funds

Mumbai As of November 2021, Maharashtra has spent just about 20% of the funds it has received under the Centre’s National Clean Air Program (NCAP).

A total of ₹11.27 crore has been spent so far across 17 non-attainment cities, leaving an unspent balance of ₹39.98 crore, according to data available with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB). The majority of the funds have been spent in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur, while in two cities (Akola and Amravati), zero funds have been spent.

Dr VM Motghare, joint director (air quality), MPCB, could not be reached for comment on Saturday. However, Motghare had presented these numbers at an MPCB review meeting on November 23, a recording of which is available online.

“Maharashtra is lacking in fund utilisation of the NCAP program,” Motghare had said. A sub-regional officer with the MPCB, who did not wish to be named, explained that the unspent balance is currently lying with ULBS, and that they are expected to be used to bolster city-level action plans against air pollution, with a focus on measures like dust mitigation, traffic regulation, waste management and so on.

NCAP does not have a legal mandate but aims to achieve a 20% to 30% reduction in PM 2.5 (respirable pollution particles) concentrations over 2017 levels in over 100 cities by 2024.

“The ULBs have been slow to utilise the funds. Covid has been a major hurdle, and most municipal councils and corporations have focused their attention on dealing with the pandemic. But yes, there is also an issue of lack of expertise and technical knowledge on the part of the ULBs, which slows things down. As far as possible, when dealing with contractors and vendors, we have to follow Make in India guidelines and work with Indian companies, so it can take longer to outsource the work,” said the MPCB official cited above. “We will aim to use all the funds before the financial year ends,” they added.

This issue isn’t just restricted to Maharashtra, according to data released by the environment ministry during the first meeting of the NCAP’s National Apex Committee on December 17. A total of ₹375.44 crore was provided under NCAP to 114 cities from 2018-19 to 2020-21, and ₹290 crores were allocated to 82 cities for 2021-22. The Centre will be providing a further ₹700 crores for the 2021-26 period.

Although utilisation of the ₹375.44 crore given in the past two years has been low by most states, according to the data, with 22 states under NCAP collectively utilising only 33.53% of the amount. Bihar and Chandigarh utilised 77% and 82% respectively of the fund, but Punjab and Uttar Pradesh utilised only 17%, Chhattisgarh 21%, Andhra Pradesh 10%, Assam 4%, Himachal Pradesh 2%, and Jammu & Kashmir 1%. The utilisation by Uttarakhand and West Bengal was 53% and 58% respectively.

Maharashtra has also been allotted a total of ₹2,981 crore, at the recommendation of the 15th FC, specifically to address air pollution in the state. The funds are to be utilised by the end of the financial year 2026. Of the ₹2,773 crore which the state government plans to spend by the end of FY2025, 80% (or ₹2,218 crore) is proposed to be spent on the EV Policy, primarily on electrifying bus fleets in major urban clusters. The balance of ₹555 crore will be spent on local interventions, such as increasing Maharashtra’s air quality monitoring network (3%), implementing dust control measures (8%), and regulating construction (4%), industries (2% ), bakeries and crematoria (3%).

