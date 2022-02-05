Maharashtra's Covid cases drop for third straight day, logs 11,394 infections

Maharashtra reported a decline in its single-day Covid-19 cases for the third straight day after 11,394 people tested positive for the virus, down from 13,840 on Friday, according to the state health bulletin data. Mumbai's count also dipped from 846 on Friday to 643 on Saturday, the bulletin data added. Following the latest figures, the state's overall Covid-19 caseload has reached 77,94,034.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, of Mumbai's 643 fresh cases, a total of 553 are asymptomatic, accounting for 86%, according to data shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

New deaths in both Maharashtra and its capital city Mumbai also witnessed a drop in the last 24 hours. As many as 68 patients succumbed to Covid-19 on Saturday, down from 81 on the preceding day. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, four people lost their lives to the virus as opposed to seven on Friday. The death toll of Maharashtra has touched 143,008, of which Mumbai accounts for 16,658.

Also Read | Positivity of Covid cases drops from 20% to 5% in Navi Mumbai

However, fresh recoveries saw a reduction on Saturday, with 21,677 people recuperating from Covid-19. On Friday, 27,891 patients recovered from the virus. The latest contributions have taken the total number of patients to have recovered from Covid-19 to 7513,436, the health bulletin data showed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra reported no new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Saturday. It was the third consecutive day that the western state reported zero cases of the new ‘variant of concern’. The Omicron tally of Maharashtra currently stands at 3,334.

On Thursday, during a weekly Covid-19 press briefing, the Centre said that most states and Union territories (UTs) in the country are showing a declining trend in their daily infection rate. Joint secretary of Union health ministry Lav Agarwal said that as many as eight states, including Maharashtra, currently have over 50,000 active case count. However, seven of these states, barring Kerala, have been consistently witnessing week-on-week reduction in Covid-19 cases.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON