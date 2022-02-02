Maharashtra's Covid tally rises with 18,067 cases, logs 113 Omicron infections

Maharashtra on Wednesday witnessed a marginal rise in single-day Covid-19 cases after as many as 18,067 fresh infections were logged as opposed to 14,372 the day before. Mumbai's daily tally also saw a slight spike with 1,121cases, up from 803 in the preceding day, according to the health bulletin data. With this, the cumulative tally of Maharashtra has reached 77,53,548, while Mumbai's caseload has touched 10,47,596.

Fresh fatalities due to Covid-19, however, dropped after 79 patients succumbed to the disease as opposed to 94 on Tuesday, the health bulletin data showed. The overall death toll of the western state currently stands at 1,42,784. Of the new deaths, Mumbai accounted for 10, which was a slight rise from Tuesday when the city logged as many as seven fatalities. Mumbai's death toll due to Covid-19 now stands at 16,640.

There was an increase in the number of new recoveries in Maharashtra on Wednesday, with a total of 36,281 people recuperating from Covid-19, up from 30,093 the day before. Following this, the total number of recovered individuals in the state has risen to 74,33,633, as per the health bulletin data.

The state also tested more people for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in comparison to Tuesday. A total of 1,69,359 tests, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) were carried out on Wednesday, up from 1,52,942 on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported a major jump in its tally of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 following the detection of 113 fresh infections. On Tuesday, the state reported no case of the new strain. With the latest additions, the Omicron tally of the state has shot up to 3,334, of which, as many as 1,701 people have recovered following a negative RT-PCR test report.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday lifted the night curfew and restrictions on restaurants and theatres in the financial capital of India in wake of declining Covid-19 cases. In a fresh order, the civic body has allowed restaurants and theatres to run at 50 per cent capacity, while beaches, parks and gardens can remain open in as per usual timings.