Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra's Covid tally dips by nearly 3,000 in 24 hrs with 15,252 new cases
mumbai news

Maharashtra's Covid tally dips by nearly 3,000 in 24 hrs with 15,252 new cases

Fresh fatalities dropped for the second consecutive day with 75 patients succumbing to the virus, down from 79 on Wednesday. Mumbai followed in the footsteps, recording seven new deaths as opposed to 10 the day before.
Maharashtra reported no new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday, February 3, 2022, thereby maintaining its tally of the new strain at 3,334. (Bhushan Koyande/ HT Photo)
Published on Feb 03, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Maharashtra on Thursday reported a drop of nearly 3,000 Covid-19 cases in its daily tally with 15,252 people testing positive for the virus. According to the state health bulletin data, however, Mumbai's count saw a marginal jump with 834 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall Covid-19 case count of the western state reached 77,68,800.

Fresh fatalities dropped for the second consecutive day with 75 patients succumbing to the virus, down from 79 on Wednesday. Mumbai recorded seven new deaths as opposed to 10 the day before. Following the latest figures, Maharashtra's death toll due to Covid-19 touched 1,42,859, of which, Mumbai accounts for 16,647.

New recoveries, however, witnessed a significant decline after 30,235 recuperated from Covid-19, down from 36,281 on Wednesday, and 30,093 on Tuesday. Of the fresh recoveries, Mumbai accounted for 1,366, which is a drop from 1,838 on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra reported no new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday, thereby maintaining its tally of the new strain at 3,334. Till now, as many as 1,701 have recovered from the new ‘variant of concern’ in the state, following a negative RT-PCR test report.

RELATED STORIES

The drop in Covid-19 cases comes two days after the BMC lifted the night curfew from Mumbai, and also permitted restaurants and theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra mumbai covid-19 coronavirus omicron
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP