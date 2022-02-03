Maharashtra's Covid tally dips by nearly 3,000 in 24 hrs with 15,252 new cases

Maharashtra on Thursday reported a drop of nearly 3,000 Covid-19 cases in its daily tally with 15,252 people testing positive for the virus. According to the state health bulletin data, however, Mumbai's count saw a marginal jump with 834 infections in the last 24 hours. With this, the overall Covid-19 case count of the western state reached 77,68,800.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fresh fatalities dropped for the second consecutive day with 75 patients succumbing to the virus, down from 79 on Wednesday. Mumbai recorded seven new deaths as opposed to 10 the day before. Following the latest figures, Maharashtra's death toll due to Covid-19 touched 1,42,859, of which, Mumbai accounts for 16,647.

New recoveries, however, witnessed a significant decline after 30,235 recuperated from Covid-19, down from 36,281 on Wednesday, and 30,093 on Tuesday. Of the fresh recoveries, Mumbai accounted for 1,366, which is a drop from 1,838 on Wednesday, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra reported no new case of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Thursday, thereby maintaining its tally of the new strain at 3,334. Till now, as many as 1,701 have recovered from the new ‘variant of concern’ in the state, following a negative RT-PCR test report.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drop in Covid-19 cases comes two days after the BMC lifted the night curfew from Mumbai, and also permitted restaurants and theatres to function at 50 per cent capacity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON