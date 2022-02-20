Maharashtra’s daily caseload below 3,000 over the past week

Maharashtra continued to report a decline in Covid-19 cases as it recorded 1,437 new infections on Sunday. Six deaths pushed the toll to 1,43,582.

Mumbai added only 167 cases and zero deaths for the fourth time in the last one week (February 14 to 20).

The total cases in the state have reached 78,58,431. While the positivity rate stands at 1.39 %, as many as 1,02,856 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours.

The daily caseload has been below 3,000 over the past one week with the total number of new cases reaching 13,595. This averaged 2,265 cases per day. The weekly positivity rate came down to 1.96% of the total 6,91,729 tests conducted during the period.

In contrast, one week ago (February 7 to 13), the state logged 39,249 new infections with a daily average of 5,607 cases. The positivity rate was 4.44% of the total 8,82,618 tests conducted.

Dr Kedar Toraskar, member of Maharashtra’s Covid-19 task force, said the downward trend indicates that the virus has now come under control. “The infection rate has dropped significantly. The Omicron variant has given a sort of immunity to a significant percentage of population. This is apart from the vaccines administered to citizens.”

Dr Satyendra Nath Mehra, medical director, Masina Hospital at Byculla, said the dip in patients is remarkable. “We have not detected a single Covid-19 case in the last 10 days in our hospital. We have closed down the Covid-19 ward.”

No new case of Omicron variant was reported on Sunday. As of now, 4,456 such cases have been detected, of whom 3,986 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR report.

The active case tally has decreased to 16,422 of whom Pune leads with 4,743 cases followed by Ahmednagar and Nagpur with 1,550 and 1,530 respectively.

Of the total fatalities, Pune again tops the chart with 20,114 deaths followed by Mumbai with 16,687 and Thane with 11,846.

According to the state health department data, the case count in Mumbai has touched 10,54,643 while the death toll remains at 16,687. The city’s recovery rate is 98% and mortality rate is 1.58%. There are 1,511 active cares in the city and the daily positivity rate reported on Sunday was 0.57%. The hospitalisation rate stands at 2.3%.

The Mumbai civic body is expected to announce further relaxations in Covid-19 restrictions.