Maharashtra's daily Covid tally goes below 40,000; Mumbai sees 1,782 cases

Monday's case count in Maharashtra has been the lowest since March 30 when 27,918 cases were recorded in 24-hour timespan.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 08:38 PM IST
As many as 61,607 were discharged today in Maharashtra and the total recoveries in the state climbed to 4,469,425, the bulletin showed.(HT file photo)

Maharashtra on Monday registered less than 40,000 (37,236 to be exact) new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 549 related fatalities, taking the caseload and death toll to 5,138,973 and 76,398 respectively, according to the state health department's bulletin. As many as 61,607 were discharged today and the total recoveries in the state climbed to 4,469,425, the bulletin showed.

Monday's case count in Maharashtra has been the lowest since March 30 when 27,918 cases were recorded in 24-hour time span. While on Sunday, 48,401 fresh cases were seen in the state, the lowest since April 5 this year

The capital city Mumbai also saw a significant drop in its daily Covid-19 disease tally with 1,782 new cases, taking the caseload to 677,412. The city's death toll has climbed to 13,855 as 74 more people succumbed to the disease on Monday.

