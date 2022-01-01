Maharashtra’s daily Covid tally crosses 9,000-mark

Mumbai Reporting a surge in Covid cases for the sixth consecutive day, Maharashtra reported 9,170 fresh infections, taking the count to 6,687,991 on Saturday.

The tally of active cases went further up to 32,224, as 1,445 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The state also reported six Omicron cases- with four in Pune and two from Pimpri Chinchwad, taking the Omicron tally in the state to 460.

So far, 180 cases have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test, stated a release issued by the state health department.

It also saw seven casualties and the total number of fatalities stood at 141,533.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that they will impose stringent restrictions if the situation does not get under control. However, they would wait for a few days before taking any such decision.

“The chief minister is also of the view that stern action should be taken if required for the welfare of the people. We have come to the first step (of lockdown) by restricting the number of people attending marriages, funerals and social, religious and political gatherings. To see the impact, we will have to wait for a few days as they were imposed only from January 1 at midnight. If it doesn’t come under control, then the state can consider bringing restrictions on restaurants, cinema halls, schools and colleges as there are no restrictions on them as of now,” the health minister added.

He said that Omicron cases can be detected by the RT-PCR laboratories if they start using S-gene kits. “In the Omicron variant, the S-Gene is absent in the RT-PCR tests. S-Gene kits will help in detecting Omicron cases. We have decided to procure these kits (for government laboratories) and private labs will be asked to use them by fixing their rates so that it will be affordable for the people,” he informed.

The daily cases are also increasing in Mumbai, as it clocked 6,180 cases. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 1,26,490 samples and had a positivity rate of 7.24%. However, the overall positivity rate of the state stood at 9.67%, the statement said.

The state also vaccinated 3,29,224 doses on Saturday and has administered a total of 1,34,036,246 doses to date, according to the data available on the Co-Win portal.

