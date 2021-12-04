Maharashtra’s first Omicron case in Kalyan-Dombivli; no need to panic, says Tope

A 33-year-old unvaccinated man who returned from South Africa to Kalyan-Dombivli near Mumbai tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, Maharashtra health department said on Saturday. This is India’s fourth confirmed case of the new strain. State health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said the probable third wave of Covid-19 infections in Maharashtra could be of the Omicron variant if precautions are not taken. He added that the new strain is mild and does not cause severe disease that requires mass hospitalisation.

The infected person arrived in Mumbai from Cape Town via Dubai and New Delhi on November 24, according to a statement from the state health department. The department said the man’s 12 high-risk contacts and 23 low-risk contacts were traced and found negative for Covid-19. Additionally, 25 of his co-passengers on the Delhi-Mumbai flight also tested negative.

“On November 24, the passenger got mild fever. However, no other symptoms were observed. The mildly symptomatic patient is being treated at the Covid Care Centre in Kalyan-Dombivali,” a statement from the state health department said.

KDMC commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi said, “The patient’s condition is stable and he has no symptoms. He is in quarantine at a civic centre. We have tested his family, his society neighbours, his cab driver and his doctor. All are negative.”

According to Suryavanshi, KDMC currently has only one functional Covid care centre on account of fewer cases being reported every day. As of Saturday, December 4, there were only 190 active cases in the KDMC jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old male, who arrived from Zambia, has tested negative for the new variant. Instead, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant was detected in the sample that was tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune, the state health department said.

Four international travellers from Thane, too, tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Three of the four had returned from The Netherlands and one from Canada, informed Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, Thane Municipal Corporation. Malvi said all four are in institutional quarantine. All four samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

Earlier, Tope said the panic over Omicron is understandable due to people’s experience in the first and second waves of Covid-19 infections. Tope said that the third wave of Covid-19 could be of Omicron, as the variant is said to be highly transmissible. “As per the available information, this variant doesn’t cause severe disease leading to mass hospitalisation, [subsequent] need for oxygen, and an increased fatality. Omicron’s transmissibility is fast, and there is definitely a fear of a rise in infection due to the new variant. If we don’t take precautions the third wave could be of Omicron, even though it is milder [than Delta variant],” Tope said in Jalna on Saturday.

Until Saturday morning, 3,839 passengers arriving from at-risk countries for Omicron at Mumbai airport have been tested with RT-PCR. Besides, 344 out of 17,107 passengers who arrived from other countries have also been tested. “Since December 1, 2021, eight passengers have been tested positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for genomic sequencing. Additionally, field surveillance of all international passengers who have arrived since November 1 is underway,” the statement added.

The minister added that people need not panic but must strictly follow Covid appropriate behaviour including social distancing, double masking, and vaccinating themselves. “There is no need to fear Omicron. Experts have said that it is not dangerous. People must keep up their immunity, wear masks, and get vaccinated.”

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added 782 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 6,638,071. The state added 14 fatalities, pushing the toll to 141,163. Active cases stood at 7,129 on Saturday. Mumbai added 213 cases, pushing its tally to 763,616. It also recorded four fatalities, taking the toll to 16348. The state’s daily positivity rate on Saturday was 0.63%, while the overall positivity rate stood at 10.06%.

(Inputs from Sajana Nambiar)

