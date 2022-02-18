Maharashtra's fresh Covid count drops to 202, Mumbai logs one death after 3 days

Maharashtra on Friday reported a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases after 2,068 people contracted the virus, down from 2,797 on Thursday, according to the state health bulletin data. Mumbai too logged fewer infections, with as many as 202 people testing positive as opposed to 259 in the last 24 hours. The latest additions have taken the cumulative caseload of Maharashtra to 78,55,359, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10,55,193.

Fresh recoveries in Maharashtra dipped on Friday to 4,709 from 6,383 on the preceding day. The daily death count in the western state showed improvement, however, after 15 patients succumbed to Covid-19, down from 40 on Thursday. The total number of recoveries in the state currently stands at 76,86,670, of which, Mumbai accounts for 10,33,862. The death toll, on the other hand, has touched 1,43,547 in Maharashtra.

Mumbai recorded one fatality due to Covid-19 after a gap of three days, taking the overall death toll to 16,686, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Maharashtra logged no fresh case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 for the second straight day. With this, the Omicron tally of the western state remains at 4,456. Of this, as many as 3,531 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test report.