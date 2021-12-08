Maharashtra’s Omicron tally stands at 10

Mumbai For the second straight day, Maharashtra did not report any Omicron cases on Wednesday. So far, the state has 10 reported Omicron cases, which are from Mumbai, Pune and Thane districts.

As the state government awaits results of the 52 suspected Omicron samples, the state government is going to discuss key issues, including booster dose, vaccination of those below 18 years, and stricter guidelines on air travel, with union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday preparing to tackle the imminent increase in cases.

Health minister Rajesh Tope will participate in the video conference with the union health minister and health ministers of all the states and Union Territories on Thursday morning. Tope said that the government is going to seek approval for the booster dose for the healthcare workers and frontline workers, and also demand vaccination for children between 12 and 18 years, as the schools and colleges in the state have largely resumed physical classes.

The minister further said that as the new variant of concern has spread in 54 countries, they would seek guidelines from the Centre on air travel. “Mumbai is an international financial hub and in the meeting, it would be discussed that since it has spread in 54 countries, then what should be done about flights. We are awaiting their guidelines on this,” he said, and further added, “We have never sought a ban on flights, nor do we intend to make any such request.”

Tope further said that the state will follow strict screening at the airports in Maharashtra to contain the spread of Omicron, especially from the passengers that arrive from at-risk countries.

“Tighter screening is the strategy for us. We are strictly following testing, tracing and tracking. In terms of surveillance, we are tracing and tracking high-risk contacts and low-risk contacts,” he said. Meanwhile, Tope added that the state government will decide to lower the rates of RT-PCR tests at the airports. He said the revised fares would be brought down from ₹5000 to around ₹2000- ₹3000.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in the cabinet meeting on Wednesday directed officials to boost the vaccination across the state. Tope said that all guardian ministers have been directed to push the second dose in their district as well as carry out initiatives to get people to get the first dose.

Ahead of the meeting with the union health minister on Thursday, chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty held a meeting with all district collectors and divisional commissioners over the handling of Omicron as well as preparations on health infrastructure.

The health minister reiterated that there is no need for any immediate curbs in the state as the number of cases is low. “We are not thinking about any curbs at this point. There is no need so far as the number of cases is 10 now. We are focusing on vaccination and Covid-appropriate behaviour,” he said. Tope also said that the schools must continue to operate as planned. “There is no need to shut schools as of now. The health department, education department, and paediatric task force have given a go-ahead for schools to reopen. Definitely, children are infected by Omicron [in other countries], so, Covid-appropriate behaviour must be followed. If the Centre gives a go-ahead for booster and vaccination for children, we will give preference to that as well,” he said.

As per the data of the health department, 46,590 passengers, including 7,930 from South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe, have arrived at Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur airports from December 1.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Maharashtra added 893 fresh Covid cases, taking the tally to 6,640,888. Maharashtra also reported 10 fatalities, pushing the death toll to 141,204. The state’s active case count stood at 6,286. Mumbai added 260 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.