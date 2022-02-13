Maha’s acting chief secretary to retire soon, hectic lobbying begins

Mumbai: With acting chief secretary Debashish Chakrabarty set to retire later this month, hectic lobbying for the post has begun. Additional chief secretaries Manu Kumar Srivastava (home) and Manoj Saunik (finance) are the frontrunners for the post.

Chakrabarty, who has held the post since November 30 after Sitaram Kunte was denied an extension, was never given the full charge of the post. Chakrabarty will retire on February 28 and since he has not been appointed as full-time CS, there is no possibility of an extension for him to continue in the post.

“A lobby headed by a retired chief secretary is batting for Saunik (1987 batch), while a group of senior IAS officers is backing Srivastava (1986 batch). One of the three ruling parties and its senior leaders are believably in favour of Saunik. However, Srivastava’s seniority cannot be undermined,” said an official from the general administration department.

If Saunik is appointed to the post, he will supersede at least three officers senior to him, which is generally avoided by the government, the official added.

Srivastava is slated to retire in April 2023, while Saunik’s retirement is in December next year.

J Mukherjee (1986 batch) and Ashwani Kumar (1987 batch) are the other two additional chief secretaries as senior as Srivastava and Saunik, but they reportedly are not in the zone of consideration.

“The reason behind not appointing Chakrabarty to the post is not known. The additional charge unexpectedly came to Chakrabarty after Kunte’s extension was turned down at the last minute by the Centre,” said a senior bureaucrat who did not wish to be named.

Chakrabarty never lobbied for the post of CS and perhaps it is the reason why he is still holding the additional charge of the post, which is happening for the first time, the bureaucrat added.

Chakrabarty refused to speak on the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON