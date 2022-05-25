Mahatma Gandhi goes 3D in Sevagram
Mumbai: In 1936, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi decided to live in a village, he chose Segaon in Wardha district, and instructed his follower, Munnalal, to not spend more than a hundred rupees in making the ashram. It began as a modest conglomeration of huts —one for Gandhi, another for his wife, Kasturba, and one for guests, as well as a common kitchen that overlooked the courtyard where Gandhi led the daily prayers for the decade that he lived here. Together, these constituted what came to known as Sevagram ashram.
On Tuesday, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray gave his nod to an additional ₹81 crore to develop the ashram under an initiative called Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi: An Experience, which will be overseen by the Public Works Department and the Wardha district collectorate.
This amount will be used to develop an interactive presentation on Gandhian economic principles as well as his progressive views on religion, caste and gender. The money will also be used to build a research centre, an exhibition centre, a heritage trail, as well as a library.
In October 2020, ₹162.51 crore was allocated for the widening of highways and roads through Wardha city along the Dattapur-Sevagram-Madni stretch. The allocation also included stone paving, creating a cycle track, as well as signage on the road leading to the ashram.
“The plan includes a library and resource centre. Gandhi’s 3-D image would be displayed at an interactive exhibition centre. Using 3D imaging and multimedia technology, Gandhiji’s thoughts on economy, religion, caste, and gender would be conveyed to the younger generation,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.
Apart from this, the Wardha railway station will also get new art including murals and artefacts to celebrate Gandhi’s life.
The work is estimated to be completed in 18 to 24 months.
Thackeray also instructed that the work to be done under the Sevagram Development Plan — the blueprint of the town’s overall development — should be completed on time, and that officials must ensure that the quality of the work remains excellent.
-
With memories and his brother, Sikka Khan returns from Pakistan
Septuagenarian Sikka Khan, who went to Pakistan to meet his brother 74 years after they were separated by the partition in 1947, on Tuesday returned to India a happy man with Sadiq's in tow. Sikka crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border after spending nearly two months in Pakistan. Punjab police's protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Sadiq has got a two-month visa to stay in India.
-
₹5.75 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Neighbour, two aides land in police net
Five days after a family of four was robbed of ₹5.75 lakh and 120-gram jewellery at their house on Daba-Lohara Road, police arrested three suspects on Tuesday, including a neighbour of the victims. The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot Singh alias Jyoti, Davinder Singh alias Bablu and Mandeep Singh alias Mana – all residents of Lohara. Their two aides, including Gagandeep alias Bunty are yet to be arrested.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33
As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before. While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT's tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas. 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.
-
Now, high court stays demolition of Chandigarh’s Shahpur Colony
Less than two weeks after the Punjab and Haryana high court stayed the demolition drive at Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 13, denting UT administration's plans to make the city slum-free by May end, the court has now restrained it from razing Shahpur Colony in Sector 38-A.
-
Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project back on track
Hanging fire for nearly nine years, the Zirakpur-Panchkula Bypass project, aimed at decongesting Zirakpur by providing an alternative route to the traffic moving between Ambala and Shimla, is back on track as the National Highways Authority of India has begun the land acquisition process. An estimated ₹800 crore will be spent on the 17-km project that is expected to be completed by March 2023.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics