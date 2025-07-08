Mahayuti, BJP disown Jharkhand MP remarks on Marathi manoos

Mumbai: After Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey stirred a fresh political row on Monday, saying people in Maharashtra were surviving on their money and those targeting non-Marathi speakers in the state would be thrashed badly again and again, the BJP in Maharashtra and the ruling Mahayuti alliance distanced themselves from the remarks. Ashish Shelar (Hindustan Times)

Cultural affairs minister and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said that nobody should question the contribution and achievements of the Marathi manoos in the country.

While replying to the long duration debate in the assembly, Shelar said he did not want to name the Jharkhand MP as he had not given notice, although he wanted to clear the stand of the state government, the Mahayuti and the BJP.

“The MP should not raise questions over the performance of the Marathi manoos. The contribution of Maharashtra in the national GDP is highest in the country,” Shelar said.

The first film in India was produced by a Marathi person and the first army in Indian history was established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

“We should not be questioned about our contribution….Nobody should say that Maharashtra is surviving on their money,” Shelar said in the assembly. His party and the state government would safeguard Marathi pride and ensure that non-Marathi people living in the state were not disrespected.

Mashelkar committee report to be tabled

Shiv Sena leader and Marathi language minister Uday Samant on Monday said the government would table the Mashelkar committee report on implementation of the three-language formula under the National Education Policy, 2020.

Samant, while speaking in the legislative assembly, reiterated that the government had tried to make Hindi compulsory, but introduce it as a third language in schools. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray had accepted Masheklar committee’s report, which has a paragraph recommending Hindi be made mandatory alongside Marathi and English from class 1 to 12, on February 22, 2022, Samant said.

“The then CM had clearly tweeted on his social media account that the report would be implemented,” he said.

The Mashelkar committee report would be tabled in the house and copies of the report would be made available to all MLAs, he added.