Mahesh Manjrekar, 3 others booked over alleged obscene scenes involving minors in Marathi film Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha

Mumbai: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar and three others after an NGO alleged that their recently released Marathi film “Nay Varan Bhat Loncha Kon Nay Koncha” had obscene scenes involving minors.

The Mahim police also booked film producers Narendra Hirawat and Shreyash Hirawat and assistant producer Jitendra Shinde under sections 292, 34, of the (IPC) Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Section 14 and Sections 67, 67B of the IT Act.

The complainant Seema Deshpande, president of Bharatiya Stree Shakti, an NGO which works for women’s empowerment, alleged in her complaint that the film depicts sexual activities between minors and their aunt and has violence involving children. She also alleged that the dialogues in the film are vulgar.

Reacting to the development, Mahesh Manjrekar had then said, “My movie is censored by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). I am ready to cooperate with the investigation. Only after the content was censored, the film was released for the public. We will present the material before the police when they ask for it.

Last month, Deshpande approached POCSO court in Mumbai seeking registration of FIR against the film maker after they watched promo of the film and found obscene scenes in it.

Based on her plea, additional sessions judge N S Shaikh had ordered Mahim police on February 18, to carry out investigations against Manjrekar and others as per Section 156 (3) of the CrPC that entails magistrates empowered under Section 190 to order an investigation by police.

In January, when the trailer of the movie was released, the NGO had filed a complaint with the National Commission for Women (NCW). Following the complaint, the commission had written to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC chairperson to censor sexually explicit content in the trailer.

The NGO had initially approached the Mahim police and cyber police, demanding registration of an FIR. However, after they failed to take cognizance, Deshpande moved a plea before the POCSO court. “Following the court order an FIR was registered and investigation is on”, said a police officer.