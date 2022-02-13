Mahim woman lost 45 lakh to matrimonial site fraud

Mumbai Cyber police have arrested two men from Antop Hill area in connection with a matrimonial site fraud in which a 40-year-old woman from Mahim was defrauded of ₹45 lakh.

The arrested accused have been identified as Azhar Ansari 22 and Rajkumar Pandey 37, both Antop Hill residents. The two were involved in arranging the bank accounts opened using forged documents and in which the fraud money was received, said a police officer.

The main accused in the case used a fictitious name, Nadiminti Sudhakara. He is still wanted in the case.

Police officers said that the prime accused posed as an American national of Indian origin and befriended the woman on a Marathi matrimonial site in November 2021.

“He told the complainant woman that his wife died in a road accident and he has a six-year-old daughter. He told her that he was an interior designer and expressed the desire to marry her,” said an officer requesting anonymity.

Sudhakara later concocted a story and told the woman that while he was coming to India to see her, he was caught at the Delhi airport by customs officials as he was carrying $200,000 (equivalent to ₹1.51 crore).

“In order to get him released the woman was made to pay currency conversion charges and various taxes, penalties to the Customs officials. Later she discovered that it was all part of the fraud, but by then she had already lost ₹45 lakh to the gang,” said a cyber police officer. She had filed a police complaint last month.

Acting on her complaint, central region cyber police station arrested Ansari and Pandey on Friday.

The police are interrogating the two and trying to dig out more about other members of the group, especially the main accused. Police suspect that the fraud group may have cheated many other women.

