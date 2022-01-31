Fire breaks out in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai: Report

A major fire broke out in the grasslands of the Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday. The incident happened near the Kanjurmarg bus stop where a metro car shed for the Maharashtra capital is slated to come up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Officials said four fire engines were rushed to the spot, adding there was no report of any injury and no injuries have been reported .

It is a developing story.

(More details awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON