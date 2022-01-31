Fire breaks out in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai: Report
The fire broke out in the area where a metro car shed for Mumbai is slated to come up.
Updated on Jan 31, 2022 06:50 PM IST
A major fire broke out in the grasslands of the Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai on Monday. The incident happened near the Kanjurmarg bus stop where a metro car shed for the Maharashtra capital is slated to come up.
Officials said four fire engines were rushed to the spot, adding there was no report of any injury and no injuries have been reported .
It is a developing story.
(More details awaited)
