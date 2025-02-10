Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Malad records ‘poor’ air quality, PM2.5 main pollutant

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 10, 2025 06:30 AM IST

MUMBAI: On Sunday, Mumbai's AQI was 141, with Malad hitting 213. PM2.5 was the main pollutant; bakeries must switch to green energy in six months.

MUMBAI: On Sunday, the city recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 141, with 24 out of 30 stations participating. Particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 (PM2.5) was the prominent pollutant in the city.

Malad records ‘poor’ air quality, PM2.5 main pollutant
Malad records ‘poor’ air quality, PM2.5 main pollutant

Areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also recorded moderate AQI, with most of them having PM10 as the prominent pollutant, as per data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 24 stations that contributed to the 24-hour average, Malad recorded the highest AQI of 213 with poor category, while three station recorded satisfactory. The remaining stations showed air quality was in the moderate category.

MPCB has recently issued notice to bakeries in the MMR to shift to green energy sources in six months to combat air pollution.

According to CPCB, AQI readings between 0-50 are regarded as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor, and above 400 as severe.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On