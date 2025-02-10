MUMBAI: On Sunday, the city recorded an overall air quality index (AQI) of 141, with 24 out of 30 stations participating. Particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 (PM2.5) was the prominent pollutant in the city. Malad records ‘poor’ air quality, PM2.5 main pollutant

Areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region also recorded moderate AQI, with most of them having PM10 as the prominent pollutant, as per data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 24 stations that contributed to the 24-hour average, Malad recorded the highest AQI of 213 with poor category, while three station recorded satisfactory. The remaining stations showed air quality was in the moderate category.

MPCB has recently issued notice to bakeries in the MMR to shift to green energy sources in six months to combat air pollution.

According to CPCB, AQI readings between 0-50 are regarded as good, 51-100 as satisfactory, 101-200 as moderate, 201-300 as poor, 301-400 as very poor, and above 400 as severe.