Malad trader gets letter demanding 1 crore from gangster in jail: Mumbai cops

MUMBAI: A Malad-based trader on Thursday received a threatening letter by registered post from a gangster in jail, threatening to kill him or one of his sons if he failed to pay ₹1 crore.

The letter was sent by a local goon, Uday Pathak, who is facing multiple cases including the murder of four men in June 2011, after their partially charred, naked bodies were found in Kurar in North Mumbai.

According to the complainant, Babulal Jain (53), who trades in imitation jewellery under the banner of Rokadiya Traders in Malad east, he received a letter at 11.30am on Thursday when he was at his shop. The letter was in a brown envelope, with names of Pathak and two other gang members.

Jain, in his statement to the police, said the letter extended new year wishes from the gang before it went on to remind the trader that he hadn’t complied with their instructions to meet Pathak or send the money demanded by them.

“This time I have sent the letter by post. Next time I will send a bullet which will not be aimed at the cupboard, but directly in the head),” the letter, written in Hindi, said, a reference to a February 21, 2021 attack when a member of the Pathak gang allegedly fired at Jain’s shop.

The police had then found a chit thrown by the shooter with the gang’s name on it (‘Uday Pathak Rahul Mandri Vicky Pise Pathak gang’) and made a demand of ₹1crore against a death threat.

Jain approached the Kurar police with the letter.

“We have registered a case of extortion and are conducting investigations,” said Somnath Jadhav, senior police inspector of Kurar police station.

Police said Pathak has sent similar letters in three other extortion cases registered against him after being jailed in 2011 in the Kurar murder case. He is also booked in 12 other major crimes.