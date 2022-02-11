Malavika’s Mumbaistan: A Valentine for Mumbai

‘I saw that you were perfect, and so I loved you. Then I saw that you were not perfect and I loved you even more.’ – Angelita Lim

Returning from the stately allure of London’s magnificent environs, your flight lands in Mumbai, late, one squally, rain–soaked, monsoon evening.

The skanky, humid air, laden with the city’s all-too familiar smell of rotting fish, diesel exhaust and putrefying garbage wraps itself around you like a cheap shawl the moment you exit the airport; and as you inch your way home, through the flooded streets, from your car window, you watch the unfolding, ubiquitous chaos, as pedestrians and traffic and strays and urchins navigate the floods and deluge, like drowning rats.

Alone with your thoughts through the storm battered streets, you become aware of how broken down it all is: everywhere you look, potholes and shanty towns, fallen trees and stalled vehicles, makeshift tenements and shadowy, fleeing silhouettes herald your return to the city.

As if on cue, your thoughts return to the majestic edifices and immaculate configurations of London, which you’ve just left behind; the imposing grand architecture, the pretty storefronts and sweeping tree-lined thoroughfares, flanked by sumptuous acres of green, flash before your eyes and all at once, like a mother hastening to embrace and defend her weakest child, the one who limps behind the rest of her progeny, you find yourself looking at your storm tossed broken-down city with tenderness- and you tell yourself: ‘Yes, it is a battered, bruised and broken -down city–but you know what? It is MY battered bruised and broken-down city, the only one I call home…’

***

‘You call it madness, but I call it love’ -Don Byas.

To begin with, let’s start with its geography. A long scrawny finger, stretched from north to south, pointing God knows where; a Princess’ dowry, originally just seven islands, no more than 18 square miles long from end to end, on which a city sprouted in happy haphazard haste with not even so much as a ‘by your leave’…

Agiaris and ashrams, mills and mausoleums, ports and promenades, skyscrapers and sea fronts. Gothic, art deco vernacular, ethnic, Mughal and Indo-Saracenic. Often all on the same street. Maharaja’s palaces and middle-class tenements. Crematoriums and residential colonies. Khau gullies and high streets. Hipster art district and hoary old government institutions. Here, a city father or a billionaire’s manson, there a shanty serving tea to itinerant daily labourers and further up, a bustling tenement (which will most likely spawn a billionaire or two soon) and next door a flourishing vegetable mandi. Up market and down market and no market at all. All existing cheek by jowl, shoulder to shoulder, side by side. No segregation; no exclusion; business as usual; everyone is welcome. Really, what’s not to love?

***

‘There is never a time or place for true love. It happens accidentally, in a heartbeat, in a single flashing, throbbing moment.’ – Sarah Dessen

And oh, the city’s melting pot: Vada Pao and Bangda fry and Mutton Dhansak and Masala dosa and Fish Gussy and Berry Pulao and Sali Boti and Chicken tikka and Patra ni Machi and Brun maska and Manchurian rice and Veg thali and Pani Puri.

And five-star Thai, seven-star sushi, no star chaat and all-star bhel. Not to forget, the experience of the pursuit of these above-mentioned tongue –tinglers: Sunsets and roasted bhuttas at Marine Drive; ganne ka juice and an early morning jog on Juhu beach; Shikh kebabs and beer on the backseat of your car on a night on the town in Colaba. Batata wadas in Bandra. Pau bjahi in Versova. Haji Ali juice centre. Faloodas in Crawford Market. Naturals’ Ice cream on Napean Sea road. Soy lattes at Kala Ghoda; Penne pasta aglio e olio at BKC. Wine and Cheese and assorted canapés at a luxe store opening in lower Parel. Bastion and Bombay Canteen. Madras coffee and Mag Street Café. Trishna and Thai Pavilion. And of course, Swiggy and Scootsy and Starbucks and Swati. All on the menu. Seven days a week. Every day. Come one, come all. Cash on delivery. Served with a smile -mostly.

***

‘Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.’ – Nicholas Sparks.

The city that cradled Lata Mangeshkar’s genius. Where J Krishnamurthy used to lecture under a banyan tree. Where MF Husain walked barefoot, and Tendulkar and Rushdie honed their craft . Where Dhirubhai and JRD built their empires; where a broken Leonard Cohen came to heal, where Andrea Bocelli serenaded a stadium on a moonlit night, Ed Sheeran and U2 sang and where Michael Jackson danced. The city that inspired poets like Nissim Ezekiel and Dom Moraes and wordsmiths like Behram Contractor and Frank Simoes to chronicle its changing moods. The city of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan. Of Manto and Namdeo Dhasal. Of Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand. Of Dilip Kumar, Dharmendra and Dara Singh. Each imparting a trace of their brilliance into its nooks and crannies. Bestowing it with their individual sparkle. Conferring it with their calibre.

And its flotsam and jetsam: Car dealers, crooks, coolies, cameramen, confidante tricksters. charlatans, chartered accountants and everything in between. Ad men and entrepreneurs. Students and savants. Pimps and Pundits. Housewives, fishermen, engineers, city planners, tattoo artists, chefs, hair stylists, fashionistas, divas and socialites… And its legion of low spirited and lost, forlorn and forgotten, defeated and despairing.

Those who love it and hate it but can never leave it and those who’ve long gone, have acquired a new zip code and address -but still call it home.

Even though its mills have given way to malls, its brun maskas to sourdough, its Faloodas to soy lattes and its famous sea view is an apology, a testament to its past glory.

This is for them. Those who call themselves Mumbaikers, Bombaywallahs and Bombayites. On the eve of Valentine’s Day: a big fat mushy Valentine for their city.

Because as Nietzsche said: ‘There is always some madness in love. But there is also always some reason for madness’ …