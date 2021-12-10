Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Attendance Anxiety

Katrina and Vicky got married.

They didn’t invite you.

Come to think of it, neither did Anushka and Virat, Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka-Nick or even RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

It could have been due to travel issues.

They had destination weddings and everyone knows you don’t travel well.

Or perhaps, you were not invited because you don’t know them and have never met them.

Still, it would have been nice…

At this stage, your chances of getting invited to Ranbir and Alia‘s also appear exceptionally dim.

***

However, this does not stop you from stressing about what you would wear to all these nuptials.

After all, you wouldn’t want to let the side down, would you?

Wall- to- wall Sabya in Tuscany for Anushka and Virat’s?

Edgy, out-of -the box matchy-matchies for Deepika-Ranveer‘s?

A mile-long dramatic veil for Priyanka and Nick’s?

For the last, you‘d been eyeing a particular curtain in your drawing-room.

How would it have looked trailing five feet from your head across the floor?

No?

Well, no one’s said dressing for a Bollywood wedding was easy.

Rumour has it that Anaita Shroff Adajania is booked till next Diwali, while amorous Bollywood couples wait patiently to secure her dates.

Last heard, she was sourcing underwater bridal wear for an upcoming shoot... err …wedding, to be held on a coral reef, eighty kilometres under the ocean, off the Maldivian coast.

Apparently, the bride feels it is the best solution to restrict the number of guests during the pandemic.

(Also, she knows her future mother-in-law is dead scared of water).

Meanwhile, a flock of sea turtles that inhabit the reef are said to have agreed to sign non-disclosure agreements.

***

Katrina-Vicky got married and of course, along with your outfits, you can’t help stressing about how you’d dance at a celebrity wedding.

Perish the thought that you could get away with your tired old ‘screw the light bulbs and wipe your kneecaps’ faux Bhangra routine.

Dancing at a celebrity wedding is serious business.

One misstep to the bride’s latest break-out hit item number and YOU’RE yesterday’s dog food.

Dancing at a Bollywood celeb’s wedding is a religion invented at the altar of Karan Johar and blessed by Aditya Chopra.

However, you have to admit that Bollywood celebrities dancing at Bollywood celebrity weddings seems a little like cheating.

Like being invited to a sit-down dinner where every other guest is a 3- star Michelin chef, who has brought their own meal, while you’ve arrived with a boiled- egg sandwich. How is it possible not to feel outclassed?

Or stressed?

***

Perhaps the real reason why Kat-Vick, Anushka and Virat or Deepika-Ranveer etc. did not invite you is that they know how stressful attending a wedding is for you.

Or attending anything for that matter.

That’s because while most people have performance anxiety, you have attendance anxiety.

After all, besides the dressing up and the keeping in step to a group rendition of Chaiyya Chaiyya - there’s a lot else that you are required to do on these occasions.

Like standing in a long queue to wait your turn to greet the couple.

While making small talk with your fellow queue-ees.

While balancing yourself on high heels, which have begun to pinch.

While hanging on to your saree palluv and hem.

Along with your pretty, but impractical evening clutch.

And a discreet gift.

And (hopefully) a glass of water.

Or wine. Or Tequila.

Or a couple of Tequilas.

Along with your smile.

While you stress about what you will say to the couple when you finally reach them.

Best to prepare yourself and rehearse a few lines before the mandatory greet and meet and photo–op.

Blessings and congratulations are the norm.

Telling the groom’s family how you’ve known the bride ever since the days she was expelled as a juvenile delinquent from kindergarten for sundry crimes and misdemeanours - is not.

Nor is asking for directions to the nearest loo : “Because you know guys -I’ve been waiting for an hour…”

***

So, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal got married and you were not invited.

That doesn’t mean you didn’t attend.

Thanks to 1,654 breathless hyperventilating news reporters, not to mention 97 TV crew camped outside the venue, giving you a blow-by-blow account of every single detail of the event (we mean every single) your presence was assured.

You had the special mehendi applied on your hands, you tasted the dishes on the banquet and you demonstrated the courage of your convulsions into the wee hours of the morning along with the best of them.

Now Anil Kapoor (God bless him) is on your speed dial. Gurdas Maan is your man.

***

Katrina and Vicky got married.

Badhai ho.

Given how deeply you were involved in every aspect of the happy occasion, who says you didn’t attend?

In fact, you could have been one of the main invitees.

To all of them.

Including Virat and Anushka’s and Priyanka and Nick’s and Deepika and Ranveer’s...

The jury’s still out on whether or not you were present, wearing your finery, posing for the paps and making your best moves.

In fact, the jury’s still out on whether you were present at your own wedding too.

But that’s another matter, for another day…