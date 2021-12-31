Malavika’s Mumbaistan: First Things First

Like the first light of the sun’s rays that pierce through the darkness of the night and the first edition of a rare and wondrous book that you have been eagerly waiting to lay your hands on, or even like the first time ever you saw her face, today happens to be the first day of the year, the first promise of what lies ahead, your first handshake with 2022, and so, without much ado, first things first…

May it bring you as much joy and delight as a first date; may it hold for you the promise of love at first sight; and through it, may you know happiness, peace, good health and fulfillment - first hand.

After all, as they say, the first course of a banquet is supposed to be the most appetizing ; first impressions are generally considered to be the truest; the first step of a journey is supposed to be the most auspicious; to know something first hand is always the best way to comprehend it; first class is said to be the best way to fly and as any lover can tell you, the first cut is the deepest.

***

An attack with nuclear weapons designed to destroy the enemy’s nuclear arsenal before its use, is known as a pre-emptive first strike; a person whose job requires them to arrive first on the scene of an emergency, such as a firefighter or a police officer, is known as a first responder; the first shedding of blood in a boxing match or a duel involving swords, or the first point or advantage, gained in a contest such as a tennis game, is described as the drawing of first blood; ‘first do no harm’ is regarded as one of the principal precepts of bioethics, that all students in healthcare are taught in school; a first-time offender is a person who is convicted of a criminal offence for the first time, liable to get off lightly; but rest assured, a first-degree murder denotes the most serious category of the crime, and will certainly result in a life sentence.

According to Hinduism, Manu and Shatarupa are said to be the first people on the planet; Adam and Eve are regarded as the first couple in Abrahamic religions such as Christianity, Islam and Judaism; Neil Armstrong was the first man on the moon; Albert Camus’ unfinished final novel was called The First Man; first lady or first man is an honorary title, borne by the spouse or partner of an elected head of state; the First Noel is one of the oldest known Christmas Carols ; Taylor Swift had one of her biggest hits with The Very First Night and Kylie Minogue -God bless her - still trills about Love At First Sight.

***

Meanwhile, ‘The order is rapidly fadin/ And the first one now/ Will later be last/ For the times they are a-changin’ sang Bob Dylan; ‘The beauty of any first time is that it leads to a thousand others..’ says Pico Iyer ; ‘Firsts are best because they are beginnings,’ wrote Jenny Han, ‘History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce’ said Karl Marx; Mahatma Gandhi has been wrongly attributed for the saying ‘First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.’ and ‘At first I was afraid, I was petrified / Kept thinking I could never live without you by my side...’ said Gloria Gaynor - and all of them, when you think about it, were first rate, in their own way.

And now that we’re on the subject : some of the most famous books in the canon of English literature like Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird, Herman Melville’s Moby Dick and Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby have been written in the first person and some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters happen to be: First Blood; Captain America: The First Avenger; and X Men: First Class.

***

So it’s the first day of the year, a year hard-won and fraught; one that you have prayed and hoped for, and often despaired of even seeing; so first and foremost: may it bring the same promise of a first kiss to the lonely and unloved; may it call out to the lost and frightened by their first names; may it act like a first aid salve to the wounded and may it make the underdog and the loser the first among equals.

Think about it: the first day of the year. Like the first blush of spring, the first fall of snow, the first words uttered by a baby, the first notes of an exquisite raga, or the first night for the newly wedded, may it be a portent of good things to come.

So, first, put your best foot forward. At first you might experience a smidgen of trepidation, a tremor of anxiety, a shiver of nervousness; but do not be perturbed:

That’s how first dates go…