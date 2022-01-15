Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Here, there and everywhere

And, for a Saturday, in tribute to the late great Busybee, presenting a few stray thoughts, and a few general observations (all my own work) on how the coronavirus pandemic has upended our lives beyond recognition.

Like, it’s been two years since the coronavirus reared its ugly head in our midst and you still feel not a single person has been able to accurately describe the full extent of the ghastliness and horror that it has wrought on our lives.

Like, however ghastly and challenging your experience of it has been so far, you know you’re still better off than if you’d been a parent to a house bound toddler or teenager on interminable vacation from their school or college.

Like, at a time when everyone appears to have learnt a new skill or language, written a bestselling book or a TV script, or mastered an instrument, you alone appear to have achieved nothing but a new international benchmark for sloth and procrastination.

Like, your most enduring relationships these past two years appear to be with your Amazon and Swiggy delivery boys.

Like, things are beginning to look promising in this regard, with the lab technician at your local testing agency too.

Like, for an outstanding back bencher in chemistry – not to mention biology - during your school days, you never imagined you’d know so much about both subjects in your adult life, all thanks to WhatsApp.

Like, now that masks have become such an intrinsic part of our daily lives, you wonder if anyone has noticed that they are one of the only items associated with both Superheroes as well as their counterpart Super Villains - and if there’s any deep meaning in this.

Like, you often find yourself marvelling at how little has got done since the pandemic began and conversely, how much too.

Like, apocalyptic, doomsday films such as ‘Don’t Look Up’ suddenly don’t seem like satire any more.

Like, you’ve lost count of the people you’ve lost in these past two years or the many occasions when you’ve had to type out condolences messages on social media to their loved ones. Like you wonder if you’re the only one who’s reserved emojis to convey them now, because you’re fast running out of words.

Like, how the words ‘Hope all is well and safe’ have become auto generated on your phone.

Like, the entire pandemic appears to be an endless rerun of March 2020 when the first wave appeared. And March 2021, when the second wave washed over us. And looking at the coming months it appears Shakespeare was right about the Ides of March being ominous from the get go.

Like, at this stage, among the blessings you find yourself counting is the fact that you don’t have to hoard toilet rolls any more, or sanitize your vegetables before you bring them into your home.

Like, you often find yourself looking at your shoe and handbag collections, wondering who the person was who’d bought them and what she had been thinking. Ditto for lipsticks and earrings. And almost 90% of the rest of the contents of your cupboards.

Like, now that the wearing of masks has made sunglasses redundant - who needs that much anonymity and all that fogging up ? - you have nightmares of ginormous landfills piling up with mountains of discarded pairs creating further ecological disasters for the planet .

Like, how you finally understand the meaning of First World and Third World when you realize that in some countries political leaders get away with holding election rallies for thousands during the pandemic while in others, a prime minister can lose his job for attending an office Christmas party attended by 30 colleagues and staff members.

Like, whatever others say about the advantages of technology bringing the world closer during the pandemic, you cannot help noting that you’ve felt an impending sense of Zoom most of this time.

Like, you often find yourself wondering what will be the pandemic’s long term impact on human relations in light of the recent experiment to study the impact of face masks on the readability of emotions, which concluded that people’s emotional reading was strongly hampered by the presence of a mask.

Like, whereas you’ve gotten used to the fact that no one recognizes you when you are wearing a mask, leave alone the expressions on your face, the fact that even your cell phone doesn’t recognize you feels like a low blow.

Like, you find yourself thinking the trade-off between not having to wear a bra most of the time and having to wear a mask in public is a pretty decent one, all things considered.

Like, you watched the recent viral film of ostriches escaping from a Chinese zoo and felt a sudden and unmistakable desire to join them.

Like, whereas 76% of Mumbai’s populace is said to follow correct mask protocol, it appears as if you only keep meeting the remaining 24%.

Like, there are some people who seem to have found a hundred different highly creative ways to wear their masks – and none of them have to do with covering their noses and mouths.

Like, you never imagined that the sight of someone’s exposed proboscis in a public space would drive you to such extremes of irritation and unease.

Like, there ought to be a special kind of hell for people who go out in public forgetting to wear their masks, but not their mascara or their eye shadow.

Like, there are teenagers all over the world who’ve been in more lockdowns and quarantines today than relationships.

Like, you can’t help thinking that there is something sad about the forced buoyancy in most post pandemic shows of revelry.

Like, as you keep adjusting to the new normal, you often find yourself remembering that allegory of frogs in a pan being lulled into a false complacency by being cooked over a slow flame.

Like, the pandemic has made you realize that ASAP can also mean ‘as slowly as possible’.

Like, one of the sadnesses of the pandemic- albeit a very minor one - is that you cannot smile at passing strangers and random kids any more while being stuck at a traffic light on account of your mask. What’s worse is of course that you can’t see anyone else smile back at you either.

Like you wish you could be more upbeat about things 24X7 but it’s hard to be positive when everyone around you, including yourself, is testing positive.

And this final observation: like, if you think you’ve got it bad, imagine the plight of poor Karan Johar and his extreme levels of FOMO on account of all those cancelled parties on his social calendar, as he is now reduced to tagging along with his twins to theirs.