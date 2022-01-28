Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Pride and Prejudice

For many years, you and your friends have dominated your building society affairs by regularly winning the elections to its managing committee; this had let you influence every decision and determine on all matters big and small in the running of your residential complex: from the hiring and firing of service -providers, to the salaries and duties of the staff, to the menu and arrangements for the much -awaited, annual, building tea party; until now, it had all been conducted according to your wishes.

But this year, after having lost the last election to a new set of people, you arrive at the annual tea party and notice to your dismay, that the new secretary and his team have put paid to all the rites and rituals of the previous years, in particular, the ones you had most cherished and were attached to.

For instance, instead of being greeted by the sight of your favourite flowers, subdued, artistic lighting and soft, ambient, background music, you find that the new committee has installed garish disco lights and has engaged the services of a wannabe DJ, who is belting out popular Bollywood hits even as you enter the venue.

What’s worse is you notice the fresh flowers on the tables have given way to multi- coloured plastic ones, the cream tablecloths have been replaced by maroon velvet drapes and the ultimate abomination in your opinion : the elegant, bite sized asparagus and cucumber sandwiches and cheese canapés which you had so favoured, have given way to spicy samosas, chaat, chole bhature and pav bhaji.

Gnashing your teeth and miserable you retreat to a corner, to find solace amongst a few other equally disgruntled erstwhile committee members, to gripe and grumble the evening away.

Then, from the corner of your eye you spy a member of the new management committee bounding towards you with a smile of triumph and you begin to prepare a few choice words to convey your displeasure and criticism to deflate him. But, just as you’re about to utter something appropriately snarky and snide- something stops you in your tracks:

It’s the thought that the beaming, approaching newly elected committee member –who you’ve barely deigned to notice all these years –and others like him has been suffering your tastes, preferences and decisions, mostly in silence and without much protest until now. This means accepting your insipid lighting choices when he’d longed for flashing disco bulbs, swallowing your bland asparagus canapés when he’d have much preferred spicy pav bhaji and submitting himself to hours of Yanni, when all he’d wanted was to croon along to Yo Yo Honey Singh…

The thought hits you like a bolt of lightning and its realisation suddenly makes you humble. You now see yourself through the eyes of the approaching man: As arrogant, privileged entitled and self-serving; so, rather than lashing out, your disapproval you swallow your criticisms and harsh words and try to find something-anything - to appreciate in the new arrangements which he and his committee members have made.

Of course, they may not be to your own taste but it appears that they appeal to a sizeable section of your neighbours who perhaps had been overlooked by you when you had been at the helm of things.

Since you cannot bring yourself to compliment the choice of music picked for the occasion you are gracious enough to compliment him on the newly installed sound system which you have to admit is an improvement on the previous one.

Thus, you swallow your sarcasm along with the samosa and manage a weak smile.

***

“We often think of peace as the absence of war, that if powerful countries would reduce their weapon arsenals, we could have peace. But if we look deeply into the weapons, we see our own minds- our own prejudices, fears and ignorance.” Said revered Zen master and peace activist Thich Nhat Hanh who died this week. “Even if we transport all the bombs to the moon, the roots of war and the roots of bombs are still there, in our hearts and minds, and sooner or later we will make new bombs.”

His words are particularly significant today, when our lives appear to be awash with anger, bitterness, hatred, suspicion and extreme polarisations. Turn on any TV debate, open any social media platform, read any news report and you will encounter a surfeit of cruel and harsh words and thoughts across the board. This level of toxicity is dangerous and unhealthy and we all know that it needs addressing.

But of course, none amongst us is prepared to admit that the problem starts with us. We are so convinced that ours is the only correct way of doing things; that our preferences and tastes are the only ones that matter; that we are the only ones whose motives and actions have been above board and bereft of self-interest and self-preservation, and our arrogance, pride and prejudice have made any chance of vitiating the toxicity that surrounds us- virtually impossible.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the members of your newly elected building society managing committee are paragons of virtue either; or that the same self -serving interests, dodgy motives and misguided convictions of how to go about doing things will not compel them as they had you. In fact, they might be even more inept and mala -fide than you were, who knows? It’s just that, it’s their turn now, to do things their way, you’ve had yours, so try and be sensible about it. In fact, see if there’s any common ground for constructive cooperation however flimsy and try to practice basic civility. By doing so, you just might blunt the years of resentment and suspicion you’d created when you rode your high horse over their wants and preferences. And yes, if you or some of the other members of the erstwhile committee are invited to collaborate on a project or two with the new guys, grab the opportunity, it might give you a chance to temper the more objectionable of their choices and actions in future and what do you know - might even convince them to let you choose the music for the next annual tea party...

***

Building society meetings are a lesson in judiciousness, discretion and human relations. Especially when you’re not on the managing committee any more. How do you replace long held hostilities, suspicions and resentments, (many of them justified) with trust, cooperation and collaboration? How do you transform your so -called ‘enemies’ into friends?

How do you meet those you consider as the ‘other’ on common ground, so that they will not disregard and neglect you as you had them earlier?

What else can you do, in this situation but try to be as graceful as possible? Be a good neighbour. Enjoy the pani puri, try and understand why Yo Yo is so popular; bide your time.

And of course, through it all, never lose sight or determination of your goal: to win the next building society election, so that you can get on that managing committee and decide how things ought to be done once again.

And hopefully, this time carrying the hopes and aspirations of more along with you.