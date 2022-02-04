Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Riding the Pandemic’s Waves

Called ‘Riding the Pandemic’s Waves’ - it was an online talk by Dr Rajesh Parikh, director medical research and neuropsychiatrist at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, recorded around Christmas 2021, for 25 doctors of Procter & Gamble (P&G) across four countries.

Since then, from the original 25 viewers, it has garnered close to a million views within the first two weeks of it being uploaded on social media platforms such as P&G’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts, as well as on MediSage aka the ‘Netflix for Doctors’, one of the largest platforms within the medical community. Its runaway success has prompted Abhishek Ghosh, co-founder of MediSage to describe it as “a blockbuster amongst the more than ten thousand offerings on our platform, standing out by miles for its originality and thought”.

Dr Sonali Gokhalay, the medical advisor of P&G who organised the session adds, “Dr Parikh’s talk on building resilience has been appreciated by a wide audience across the world in more than 160 countries”.

Parikh, the Mumbai -based neuropsychiatrist and author of two recent bestselling books on Covid-19, is introduced at the beginning of the talk as being passionate about ‘poetry, painting, photography, philosophy, linguistics, marine fish and aviation.’

The video features him in a cheerful open necked, checked cotton shirt, seated in front of a bright Parisian abstract canvas, elucidating on the twin topics that have consumed his waking hours for the past two years: the pandemic and its impact on people’s mental health.

Dr Rajesh Parikh with his educationist-film maker daughter Nikita Parikh

***

Using the metaphor of surfers who not only ride waves, but master them and look forward to the most challenging among them as well, Parikh who is an adjunct professor of psychiatry at the Carver School of Medicine in Iowa and has been invited to teach at the Johns Hopkins, Harvard and Yale Medical schools, begins by citing grim statistics. Across the world data indicates that there has been a huge increase in anxiety, suicidal thoughts and suicides and depressive disorders, leading the WHO to call out a looming parallel mental health pandemic. “The pandemic has upturned our lives culturally, personally and professionally” Parikh says, presenting figures that one is all too familiar with. One instance: of over 50% of professionals who are working from home because of the pandemic, 57% have reported being dissatisfied with the arrangement, 75% have complained of burnout and 44% have reported mental health issues.

“Resilience is our ability to bounce back from an adverse situation,“ Parikh tells his viewers, his familiar, furrowed brows on his empathetic face reaching further skywards in concern as over the next fifteen minutes or so, he informs viewers about some of the mechanisms of resilience, that could empower them to ride the pandemic’s waves like skilled surfers; these he summarised as ‘ emotional, cognitive and behavioural strategies.’

As examples of ‘emotional’ strategies, Parikh emphasises the reciprocal relationship between stress and breathing and the positive effects of pranayama, meditation and mindfulness, practised along with a corresponding, calibrated response to the pandemic’s challenges, rather than impulsive reactions.

Amongst the ‘cognitive strategies’, he advocates empowering oneself with knowledge and information (though he concedes that obsessively gathering too much information can be counterproductive).

“Focus on solutions rather than on problems,” he advises, going on to also underline the rewarding benefits of empathy and altruism on mitigating one’s own stress levels and the advantages of modern technology and social media, that allow us to keep in touch with the world and loved ones, even while practising physical distancing.

Equally practical and humane is Parikh’s third approach for building resilience which he enumerates as behavioural strategies.

These include: self-care, sleep, exercise, nutrition, maintaining a healthy routine and making the most of the situation by spending time with one’s family and developing new skills, hobbies and interests.

***

Simple as these strategies may sound, from the erudite doctor who has published over 125 papers in the world’s leading medical journals, let no one doubt their effectiveness. Because interestingly, and in a great departure from custom he offers his own example as proof: in the past two years he has written 9 books in varying stages of publication, including the two bestsellers he has published so far. Of these, the first,’ The Corona Virus: All you need to know about the Pandemic’, published in January 2020, while the virus was largely confined to Wuhan (and lockdown and quarantine weren’t terms the whole world would hear about) contained over 70 predictions that have been borne out till date.

In fact, those who know Parikh from earlier swear that over the past two years he has transformed from a media shy, publicity -eschewing professional, into one of the most sought -after authorities on the subject, having conducted over 450 media interviews and appearing night after night on TV channels, often in multiple languages with ease.

What’s more, Parikh says he has used the lockdowns to regularise his own sleep, exercise and nutrition, losing 12 kgs in the bargain and has also managed to catch up on his reading and family life-all this, while having the distinction of seeing the largest number of online patients at the Jaslok Hospital, (more than the next 9 consultants combined he says.)

***

As if this were not inspiring enough to rouse viewers out of their despondency and despair, Parikh ends his talk with examples from history that anyone could relate to: Shakespeare wrote some of his greatest works including Macbeth, King Lear, and Antony & Cleopatra between 1605 and 1606, during the plague while Newton discovered his ground-breaking Theories of Gravity, Optics, Calculus and the Laws of Motion during the same period.

“History has shown us that viruses don’t just go away.” Says Parikh, “Following three pandemics since 1900, the influenza A strain mutated to become increasingly human-adapted and eventually displaced the dominant seasonally circulating influenza virus. Viruses descended from the 1918 virus have caused almost all instances of influenza A since, as well as all subsequent flu pandemics. Seasonal flu continues to result in the deaths of 6,50,000 people each year”.

So, is there an end in sight for this one? I ask him, “SARS-CoV-2 will most likely become endemic and continue to circulate in the human population, synchronising to a seasonal pattern with less severity over time, as have other less pathogenic coronaviruses” he responds, adding “Which is why, building resilience so that we ride in to the future with grace and fortitude is vital.”

Clear thinking and straight talking; which is why it’s not hard to see why Parikh’s talk, full of practical advice, empathy and wisdom on how to build much needed resilience in these times has–pardon the awful pun- gone viral too…