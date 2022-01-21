Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Baughing of Mumbai

The thought first took seed while randomly scrolling through a website dedicated to nostalgia about Mumbai’s glory days; you know the kind: post after post by sundry Mumbai lovers, harking wistfully back to the city’s more graceful avatar, of pollution- free wide roads, pretty suburban cottages, sweeping central avenues and bucolic wadis and groves filled with chikoo and guava trees.

It occurred to me that the one common denominator in these posts was the presence of trees. Whether it was a photograph of someone’s childhood home in Dadar or a Baugh in Byculla, trees and plants were what had made the memory special for those who invoked the good old days, as if most of our happiest recollections and moments of life are associated with them.

This is nothing new of course; poets like Joyce Kilmer have been on to it from the get-go. Which of us in school has not lisped her ‘I think that I shall never see/ A poem lovely as a tree ‘ or is unfamiliar with the words of Martin Luther’s: ‘Every green tree is far more glorious than if it were made of gold and silver.’

Or even ‘Henry Ward Beecher..’ Of all man’s works of art, a cathedral is the greatest. A vast and majestic tree is greater than that.’?

No, the significance and value of trees has been the subject of treatises, poems, eulogies and tributes for centuries: But besides their aesthetic splendour and magnificence, everyone knows trees are essential for life. Not only do they give us oxygen reduce the concentration of greenhouse gases decarbonise the atmosphere, prevent soil erosion and flooding, improve water catchment promote biodiversity and provide important habitats for the world’s wildlife, but in urban areas, trees are known to work as natural air conditioners, noise reducers, air cleansers and what’s more studies have shown that their presence has wide ranging social benefits in the reduction of crime, stress and promoting public health and community spirit. Not to mention increasing the value of real estate greatly (think Singapore).

***

And yet, however much trees are eulogised in books and thoughts, the truth is that every single day, trees are being killed across Mumbai and the city’s environmental activists like Zoru Bhathena, Stalin Dayanand and Faredoon Bhujwala spend their every waking hour running from pillar to post desperately trying to save them from being hacked for one reason or the other…

So, last week I put the conundrum to Bhathena: if we all understood the importance of trees, especially now when the pandemic had brought home so acutely the extent to which we have abused the environment, then how could any right-thinking individual not know that cutting an existing tree is a heinous crime? And what would it take to reverse the rot and make every citizen of the city an impassioned tree activist and conservationist? And had the time come to get proactive on planting them in every available nook and cranny across the city or in other words embark on a project for the baughing of Mumbai?

Bhathena heard me out patiently, before explaining the ground reality: The cause of trees was mostly an endangered one when it came to builders, bureaucrats, politicians and even ordinary citizens, he said . Currently it was a cat and mouse game, with activists having to use their wits to outsmart every assault.

But yes, he conceded, just because there were those who were forced to spend their days fighting that harrowing battle there was nothing to stop others from being proactive and exploring new ways to increase the city’s tree cover. “Both are needed,” said the affable tree lover.

***

The seed of the thought of being proactive when it came to tree planting and trying to restore Mumbai’s tree cover for the benefit of Mumbai and her future generations found other takers too, fortunately. “An intensely bio-diverse Miyawaki plantation of hyper local flora can be planted on as little as a 100 sq yard,” said leading management consultant Nandan Maluste.

“It will attract native fauna and can be designed to please the eye. In fact, space is not really an issue: he said “if we can acquire land for a Sewri-Worli road bridge, we can acquire land for urban forests. Our concrete jungle, think of the area between Azad Maidan and August Kranti Maidan, needs cooling mini forests. Birds and butterflies would be pleased by the product.”

This is when my quest led me to Grow Trees, the NGO founded by leading city banker Pradip Shah which in the 12 years of its existence has planted 9.8 million trees across 23 states in India.

Using his profound knowledge of industry and enterprise Shah and his team offer a pioneering, web-enabled, and cost-effective solution to individuals and companies for planting trees. What’s more the organisation seems efficient, well run and impassioned about its cause. A single phone call to its office elicited a prompt and methodical response.

How could ordinary citizens who wanted to give back to the city and future generations support the cause of growing more trees? I asked Supriya S Patil, environmentalist and project head at Grow Trees “ We have various schemes “ she responded. “ Starting with initiatives that allows you to greet your loved ones by planting trees virtually starting at ₹85 or they can host Grove/Group Greetings: where anyone can start a grove and invite their friends and family to join in by sponsoring the planting of a grove. Weddings, graduation celebrations, and baby showers are just a few examples.”

***

“He who plants a tree. Plants a hope,” said Lucy Larcom . “Someone’s sitting in the shade today, because someone planted a tree a long time ago,” said Warren Buffett. “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now,” goes the famous Chinese Proverb.

So, what do you think? Has the time come for all those who love Mumbai and want to give back to it to consider doing so by planting trees, wherever, however they can to secure its green cover and through it the quality of life for its future generations? Will initiatives like Grow Trees and many others like it, run by visionary altruistic and committed individuals be able to make a difference? I for one think that there is no better time than now when climate change and the pandemic have made many of us wonder what we can do to contribute in a positive way to a city we love and for its future inhabitants. Wisdom holds that “A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.”

Perhaps the time has come to make Mumbai great again…