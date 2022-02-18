Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Two clarion voices

They died within seven days of each other, Lata Mangeshkar and Rahul Bajaj. Both recipients of some of the country’s highest honours, giants in their respective fields and longstanding icons of modern India; for over half a century their distinctive, celebrated voices had rung out loud and clear, wafting over the din of the everyday and ordinary in our lives. Bajaj’s famous scooter had been the vehicle that had transported a young, aspirational nation to its destinations and dreams; while Mangeshkar’s nightingale, four- octave soprano, had made that journey easier.

Unsurprisingly, their passing was mourned not only by the highest and greatest across the land, such as prime ministers and presidents and their industry peers, but by innumerable, ordinary people who’d never met them, but whose lives they had touched and enhanced.

And what is remarkable is that this outpouring besides some negligible carping, comes at a time when unanimity, unison and harmony are rare occurrences and public opinion is a many -splintered thing, rife with disagreements and discord.

Indeed, since the passing of Mangeshkar and Bajaj, media platforms and private chat groups have been awash with remembrances accolades and acclaim for them; what’s more, besides praise for their prodigious accomplishments in their chosen fields, it is instances of their courage, humility, kindness, simplicity and earthy, no-nonsense common sense which have engaged the collective conscience.

What could this spontaneous outpouring of tributes, cutting across the board and party lines, tell us about ourselves? Is the groundswell of admiration for them an aspiration for and validation of the values they represented? Are these spontaneous outpourings of respect and admiration for Bajaj and Mangeshkar a yearning for the great and the good within ourselves?

***

It is interesting to note that in their personal lives both Mangeshkar and Bajaj had opted for relative simplicity. Though their public personae had occupied the same dazzling firmament of pre-eminence, in Mumbai, their unprepossessing apartments, in relatively old-fashioned, low-rise buildings in sleepy neighbourhoods, had stood less than a kilometre from each other, a far cry from the magnificence and opulence both could have afforded or were entitled to.

What’s more, for all their success, wealth and power, the usual trappings of high living, the pomp and circumstance and conspicuous consumption such as private jets, personal yachts and other diversions of the rich, famous and enormously successful, appear to have escaped their attention.

Karma yogis to the core, for both it had been their work ethic and commitment to delivering excellence that had been their dharma, calling card and raison d’etre.

Educated at the world’s finest institutions and already a rising star of India Inc, a young Bajaj had eschewed the glamour and comfort of Mumbai, moving to his factory quarters in Akurdi, 27 kilometre from Pune to live amongst his fellow workers and send his children by bus to the local school along with the children of his colleagues and staff; a wisdom undoubtedly owed more to his famous Gandhian upbringing, than what you learn at Harvard Biz School.

Mangeshkar too had chosen a life of quiet dignity, her simple diminutive, sari clad demeanour, that could in a second bring a hall packed with other legends to their feet, belied the staggering power, wealth and influence she possessed.

What’s more, this adherence to simple living and high thinking and performance had made neither sanctimonious, anodyne nor holier than thou. Bajaj’s friends speak of him possessing great personal warmth and a striking zest for life, people, ideas and issues and Mangeshkar’s passion for cricket, travel and new cuisines are as well documented as her impish sense of humour and shy wit.

***

No tribute to Bajaj fails to mention his peerless courage, outspokenness, and his championing of his family’s long held values of probity and rectitude, often at the cost of his personal and professional good.

Mangeshkar’s courage, just as admirable, had been of a different nature, when after the death of her father she had risen as a girl of 13, to shoulder the responsibility of her younger siblings and family.

Unwavering commitment along with courage, seems to be another quality the two icons shared. Both had been at the top of their game, day after day, year after year, decade after decade- for over half a century, even while existing in the public gaze, under intense levels of scrutiny and expectations (and often at loggerheads with the powers that be).

To manage this, while dealing with the inevitable vicissitudes and challenges, the personal hardships and private disappointments of human existence, faced by all creatures however great or small, speaks of substantial strength of character, unspoken sacrifices and an exceptional sense of commitment.

Among the recent surfeit of archival material on both icons available in the public domain, I chanced upon a poignant one, in which at the height of her fame and glory, Mangeshkar shyly- but firmly - informs an interviewer, that she would not like to be reborn as herself again.

When prodded by her surprised interlocutor, her mumbled response is almost inaudible: ‘Only I know what it takes to be Lata Mangeshkar.” she sighs.

Bajaj’s industry peers and friends speak of the many trials and tribulations on account of his outspokenness and adherence to high principles and values, which he bore with stoic dignity.

Perhaps another reason for the groundswell of tributes for Mangeshkar and Bajaj that we are witnessing is because we, the ordinary public at some level recognise what it must take to have achieved such a consistency of excellence and high performance, while dealing with the rest of life’s fallibilities and challenges.

***

I’d begun this column wondering what the universal outpouring of admiration and respect for Mangeshkar and Bajaj could tell us about ourselves. While mourning them, are we also indicating an aspiration for and validation of the values they had embodied? Values of courage, work ethic, integrity, simplicity, common sense and a commitment to excellence which have held our species in good stead for millennia, but unfortunately, which often appear to be anachronistic these days.

You could say, in their own ways, both Mangeshkar and Bajaj had stood for what is known as ‘old fashioned, middle class’ values.

Does the groundswell of respect and admiration mean that we yearn for these too, and that the outpouring over their passing means that their clarion voices continue to resonate within us?

It is an edifying thought.

It would mean that our collective heart is in the right place -and there’s hope yet for us all.