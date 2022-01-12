Malegaon 2008 blast case: Accused moves plea for in-camera trial

Mumbai Lt Col Prasad Purohit, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, filed a plea urging the Special NIA Court to carry the trial in camera on Tuesday.

Purohit claimed that the media was allowed by the court to cover the trial with certain restrictions. However, there has been a violation of the conditions of the court order.

Purohit, who is accused of floating Abhinav Bharat, a right-wing group allegedly part of the blast conspiracy, moved the plea before special NIA judge Prashant R Sitre through his counsel Viral Babar.

Referring to an order dated October 1, 2019, passed by the special court, Purohit has said that the said order clearly specified the terms of references and restrictions imposed on media while reporting about this particular case.

“Since the above-mentioned order has been passed by this court the said order has been completely violated, the permission given to the media in the restricted form may be please withdrawn completely and no presence of media allowed in the courtroom during the proceedings. It is requested that in the interest of justice and conduct of fair trial the case should remain confined to the courtroom and should not be allowed to be highjacked by opinion-makers and anti-national opportunists,” said the plea.

Purohit has pointed out that the court had restrained media from conducting interviews, debates, interactions or discussions of any kind on the subject matter, to print / publish /display the same in any whatsoever manner till the end of the trial.

In case of breach of condition as noted above or if any committed, legal action will be taken in accordance with provisions of law.

Special NIA Judge Sitre has called for replies of all the parties concerned.

Sameer Kulkarni, another accused in the blasts case, has opposed the application and informed the court that a similar application by NIA for in-camera trial has been rejected by the court. The truth case should come out before the public, he insisted.

The investigating agency had moved a similar application for in-camera trial, which was opposed by journalists, and the Special NIA Court has later rejected it.

The prosecution has till now examined 222 witnesses in the case out of which 16 have turned hostile.