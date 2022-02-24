Malik arrest fallout: MVA, BJP poised for a bitter fight in coming days

The tussle between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the three ruling parties of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is expected to intensify in the coming days, especially ahead of the local body elections touted as the ‘mini assembly’ polls, and after the results of the Assembly polls in five states on March 10. As the BJP and the MVA are engaged in a war of words, the arrest of state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could now lead to action on the allegations levelled by the ruling coalition camp against some BJP leaders.

Having been on the receiving end of the accusations for over two years, the Shiv Sena hit back last week, promising a big expose and made a string of allegations against BJP leaders, including Kirit Somaiya. Leading the charge, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut demanded ED action against Somaiya. He also said that he would expose some ED officials, who were allegedly involved in a “criminal syndicate” to extort money from builders in Mumbai.

The fight back

Raut demanded the arrest of Somaiya and his son Neil for their alleged links to the multi-crore Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank scam. Neil, according to Raut, was a business partner of Rakesh Wadhawan, the prime accused in the case. Further, the Sena leader alleged a ₹25,000 crore scam in the Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation (MahaIT) during the term of Devendra Fadnavis-led government. Raut also alleged extortion bids by Somaiya using threat of ED action.

Last week, Raut met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and home minister Dilip Walse-Patil to discuss action against the BJP leader. Party insiders said the ruling coalition is expected to target Somaiya through the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai police to probe the slum rehabilitation project in Peru Baug, Powai. “I have all the documents and will submit them to the EOW,” he said, adding that he would expose other extortion bids by Somaiya as well.

Raut alleged that the extortion bids were estimated at over ₹300 crore. He alleged that Somaiya, through his agents, got 433 bogus beneficiaries in the slum rehabilitation project in Powai and took ₹25 lakh from each of them. The Sena MP claimed that proceeds of the land sale had gone to an ED official. “People should know what is happening in the name of ED. From the proceeds of that land deal, a particular ED official was given ₹15 crore by Somaiya. The ED should come forward or I will name him,” Raut said.

Reacting to Malik’s arrest, Raut said the political battle has now become legal, which the Sena-led MVA will fight. Raut termed the ED action a “challenge” to the MVA. “Malik is a cabinet minister and I think how the ED officials picked him up for questioning is a challenge to Maharashtra,” he said.

“The entire country is seeing what is happening in Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Jharkhand. This is a political battle as well as a legal battle. We will fight both of them,” the Sena chief spokesperson and one of the architects of the MVA said. He added that the ED is digging up incidents and transactions that are two decades old, showing that the actions are politically motivated.

As the MVA’s second minister - after former home minister Anil Deshmukh - was arrested by the ED, the ruling coalition went into a huddle to chalk out plans to take on the opposition and work out its damage control plan. A series of meetings took place at NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s residence, Silver Oak, and later, at the chief minister’s official residence, Varsha. The MVA government has also devised a plan for action against BJP leaders from the Fadnavis government in corruption cases. The government is believed to have started gathering information related to irregularities in irrigation and micro irrigation projects undertaken during the previous government.

Raut is expected to lead the attack on the ED and BJP leaders in the coming days. He has already threatened to expose the nexus between the ED and BJP officials. On Wednesday, Raut said that he would soon “expose” some ED officials involved in financial wrongdoings to extort money. “I will speak against injustice and for the good of the nation. I will expose Central agencies and show how they are crumbling under the pressure of the ruling party to muzzle the opposition,” Raut said.

In a bid to counter the ruling alliance’s offensive, leader of opposition Fadnavis said he will expose the government’s attempt to create false cases and fake witnesses against the BJP. “In the coming days, I will expose how the Maharashtra government is involved in a conspiracy to create false evidence and cases by using government machinery. Today, I will not speak on this issue,” he told reporters in Nagpur.

Leaders from the ruling parties feel that though they have been putting up a fight against the BJP and the misuse of Central agencies, they have limitations. “The Central government has unlimited powers and has mightier agencies at its disposal. The rules and laws related to these agencies are tweaked for the benefit of the ruling party. Earlier, the ED would never take a case of irregularities of less than ₹100 crore. Now with the amendment to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, the agency is free to choose any case. Not only the MVA leaders but even officials in state bureaucracy are wary of action against the ruling party at the Centre. The officers who act in favour of the ruling party are shielded by going beyond jurisdiction,” said a Congress leader who did not want to be named.

A MVA minister, on condition of anonymity, said, “Only creating a perception that the Centre is targeting non-BJP ruled states will not help. Along with that, the MVA needs to use its machinery and administration to take action against those who are involved in wrongdoings.” Another Congress leader said they fear if the BJP-led Central government will impose President rule in the state by putting a few more ministers behind bars.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “The ruling party leaders have been blaming us for the vendetta politics, but is not what they are doing with our leaders vindictive? Our party workers are being made to sit in police stations for hours just to harass them. A civil case dating back to 1971 was converted to a criminal case against one of our corporators from the Pimpri-Chinchwad corporation. Cases are filed against our leaders Narayan Rane, Kirit Somaiya. If they (the ruling party leaders) have done nothing wrong, why should they be scared of Central agencies?”

How it started

Since the formation of the MVA in November 2019, the state government has been at loggerheads with either the Centre or the opposition BJP. Transfer of the Bhima-Koregaon violence case to the National Investigation Agency in January 2020 and handing over of the investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput to the CBI in August 2020 were the beginning of the tug of war between the BJP and the MVA.

As the state government stabilised over the next two years, the slugfest reached another level, with the ruling parties in Maharashtra deciding to take on the Centre and Central agencies. Besides these allegations, the Centre versus State tussle continued over the handling of the Covid-19 situation and appointment of 12 nominated members to the upper house of the state legislature.

Earlier last year, Malik’s slew of allegations against Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) zonal chief Sameer Wankhede aggravated the battle between the MVA and the BJP. Malik accused Wankhede of faking action against narcotics activities and targeting a select few for the sake of publicity. Malik alleged that Wankhede had an army of private people who helped him orchestrate fake raids for extorting money. Malik said the case against actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was fake and he was during his arrest handled by private persons, including a criminal and a BJP office-bearer, violating the norms.

Malik also levelled allegations of Wankhede bagging the job from the SC quota by obtaining the SC certificate when he was a Muslim. The case of a liquor licence issued in the name of Wankhede by falsifying his age when he was a minor two decades ago has been registered at Kopri police station. Malik alleged that Wankhede ran a bar called Hotel Sadguru in Navi Mumbai and the licence was obtained by him when he was just 17 years old. Wankhede has refuted the allegations from time to time and said he is being targeted by Malik because he took action against the latter’s son-in-law in a drugs case.

“It was a major episode in which the MVA successfully turned the table on the BJP by exposing the misuse of Central agencies. The Centre had not only had to initiate an internal inquiry into the allegations levelled by Malik against him, but also send him to his parent department. As soon as his tenure in the NCB ended, he was sent back to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes. Action against Malik and other MVA leaders by Central agencies is the writing on the wall. It is expected to be murkier day by day as the BJP realises that it cannot topple the state government. We have no option but to stay united and fight the battle together,” said a senior NCP leader requesting anonymity.

In retaliation, the MVA government in August last year had Union MSME minister Narayan Rane arrested for his derogatory remarks on the chief minister. The action aggravated the bitterness between the MVA and the BJP further. Earlier this week, Rane was served a notice by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation against his Juhu bungalow for the alleged violation of Coastal Regulation Zone norms. The minister and his son, Nilesh, are also facing a complaint made to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for their allegedly objectionable remarks on Disha Salian and her family members. Salian, manager of actor Rajput, allegedly died by suicide in Malad.

As the war continued, former MP Somaiya kept hurling allegations. He accused Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray and Manisha Ravindra Waikar of fraudulently owning 3.72 hectares land in Alibaug with 18 bungalows standing on it.

Somaiya also “exposed” a ₹100 crore scam in the allotment of Covid-19 centers in Mumbai. He questioned the connection between Raut and Sujit Patkar of Lifeline Hospital Management Services facing charges of irregularities. The BJP leader also accused Raut of having a role in the PMC Bank scam. He also had made complaints about the farm houses owned by Sena leaders Anil Parab and Milind Narvekar in Ratnagiri district. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has initiated action against these bungalows.