Malwani police search for two bullets misplaced during mob control

Mumbai The officers of Malwani police station in Malad are desperately searching for two bullets for the last four days, which was misplaced by an officer when his holster came off while detaining members of protesting political parties on Republic Day.

According to the police, on January 26, police inspector (PI) Mahendra Suryavanshi along with police sub-inspector (PSI) Sandeep Gadde were on bandobast duty near Charkop Naka. At around 3.45 pm, members of the Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad namely Vivek Singh, Hagman Thakur, Arvind Dubey, Umesh Pandey and Pradeep Gaud and 250 more men had gathered at the spot shouting slogans, protesting the naming of a ground after erstwhile Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan.

As there were chances of the protest turning violent, at least 300 officials from Malwani and other police stations across the North region were present. The protest took place near the cemetery in the Charkop Naka signal till the Marve Road, where the Tipu Sultan ground is situated.

Gadde said that when the protesters refused to calm down after repeated reasoning, the police officers decided to detain the crowd and started to herd the protestors in police vans. While Suryavanshi was escorting the protestors into the van, they unbuckled his belt. As a result, his service pistol dropped and a part of the magazine, along with five bullets, were scattered on the ground.

With the help of the officers present at the spot, the area was searched but the police team only recovered three bullets. “Suryavanshi immediately informed his superiors about the missing bullets,” said Gadde in his statement. The Malwani police registered an FIR against the protestors and also about the misplaced bullets. They are searching in a radius of 500 mts from the cemetery to the bridge connecting Malwani to Uncles Kitchen signal.

The police said that the search is intended to ensure that the bullets are not misused. The loss of a firearm or ammunition by a police officer while on duty can attract a departmental inquiry and hence, they are searching high and low.

The police officers said that they have been checking CCTV footage of the area and also conducting a thorough manual search of the spot where the bullets fell. They have also taken down the statement of about 100 protesters.

“Shopkeepers around the area have been asked to be alert. The ragpickers and auto drivers who frequent the spot have been told to be on a lookout for the bullets or person who may find them and try to pocket them,” said a police officer from Malwani police station. The officers also said that the incident was mentioned in the FIR. So far, the police are yet to get a response from the locals but they are of the opinion that the bullets might have rolled into one of the drains in the area.

When contacted, Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police North Region, said that there could be a departmental enquiry in the matter. “The officer misplaced the bullets while controlling the crowd and as reported by the official, it is possible that the buckle of his holster broke due to the shoving and pushing,” he said. Gadde was not reachable for comment.