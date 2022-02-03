Man arrested for appearing as ‘dummy’ in MHADA recruitment exam

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man was caught on Tuesday for appearing as a dummy candidate for another examinee during the recruitment examination of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).

Identified as Ganesh Satwan, unemployed, was allegedly appearing on behalf of Chetan Beldar, a Jalgaon resident.

Satwan was caught by the examination supervisor in Powai’s Oram I-T Park with a hall ticket, driver’s licence and an Aadhar card, all in the name of Beldar.

MHADA officials then handed over Satwan to Powai police and also filed a complaint against Beldar.

During the initial inquiry, Satwan told examiners and cops that he was promised a hefty amount by Beldar for appearing as a dummy.

The police have booked the two under sections 7 and 8 of Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and other Specified Examinations Act, 1982 and sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.