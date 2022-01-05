Man arrested for attempting to kill ex-girlfriend

Mumbai The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday evening arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly attempting to kill his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend at Dockyard Railway station on Monday after she decided to end the affair.

According to the police, the incident took place at 7.30pm on Monday when the victim, Kajal Khan, was sitting and waiting for the accused, Bunty alias Mohit Mahendra Agade.

Police inspector Datta Kuperkar, from Wadala GRP said that Khan used to stay in Pune and had met Agase through friends three years ago. Four months ago, Khan started suspecting that Agade was two-timing her and had left Pune along with her mother. Khan and her mother came to Mumbai where Khan began working, Kuperkar said, adding that, the woman began avoiding his calls which irked him.

“Agade asked Khan to meet him one last time before ending their affair so that he could talk to her. He had planned to kill Khan and had been hiding. As he saw Khan seated and not many people around her, he approached her from behind and slit her throat with a barber’s razor,” said Kuperkar.

As Khan fell on the ground, Agade boarded a train and fled towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

On Tuesday, while scanning the CCTV recordings of different railway stations across the city, police noticed Agade roaming in Belapur station in Navi Mumbai. The police then laid a trap at Belapur station and apprehended him.

He was produced before a court on Wednesday and was remanded to police custody for two days.

“We have recovered the knife used by Agade to attack Khan,” said another police officer from Wadala GRP.

Khan, who is recuperating at a hospital, is still in a state of shock and has not been able to give her statement, the officer added.