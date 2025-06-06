Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Man arrested for filming female doc in changing room, acquitted due to lack of evidence

ByRevu Suresh
Jun 06, 2025 07:50 AM IST

The court said that in such cases, where allegations are easy to make but difficult to refute, the benefit of the doubt can be given to the accused

MUMBAI: Due to lack of evidence a magistrate court acquitted a 36-year-old cleaner employed at the BYL Nair Hospital, who was arrested five-and-a-half years ago for allegedly filming a female plastic surgeon in the changing room.

On December 31, 2019, the 30-year-old doctor, after winding up her work, went to the H-building’s female changing room at around 8pm and found a mobile phone with its camera facing her.

When she checked and found the phone on recording mode, she ran out and saw the accused, Vishal Sadafule, outside the room. The doctor alerted her seniors, filed a complaint, and the Agripada police station registered an FIR.

The defence argued that the accused was entitled to the ‘benefit of the doubt’ and an acquittal because there was no forensic report of the mobile phone, and the investigating officer had failed to collect CCTV footage of the incident, an important piece of evidence.

The court, in an order passed on 29 May, said that there was no reliable and convincing evidence to prove that the accused had tried to film the victim while she was changing her clothes. The court added that in such cases, where allegations are easy to make but difficult to refute, the benefit of the doubt can be given to the accused.

Friday, June 06, 2025
