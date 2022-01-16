Man arrested for helping minor mother abandon newborn

Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch apprehended a 35-year-old man who previously worked at the residence of a famous Bollywood actress in Juhu as a cook, for allegedly helping a 17-year-old mother abandon her newborn baby in South Mumbai area.

While the accused is denying being the biological father of the newborn girl, the mother claimed in her statement that the accused is the biological father.

The Gamdevi police registered a case under section 317 (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) of the Indian Penal Code against mother and unknown persons. The accused has been arrested and will be produced in the court, said senior inspector Rampiyare Rajbhar of the Gamdevi police station.

The police are now in the process of conducting DNA tests of the baby and the accused to probe the fact. The incident came to light on January 13 when local residents noticed an infant on the road near Cadbury junction in Malabar Hill area, South Mumbai.

“The accused is a native of Jharkhand and came to Mumbai around 15 years ago and is currently working as a cook at businessman’s house in Gamdevi area. He was previously working at a famous Bollywood actress’s residence in Juhu,” said a crime branch officer who was part of the probe.

In his statement, the accused has claimed that he had provided jobs of house help and cooks to several people who came from his native in the last few years. The victim is also a native of Jharkhand and used to live in the Juhu area where she worked as a house help and came in contact with the accused through common friends when she was looking for a job, said deputy commissioner of police Nilotpal of the crime branch.

Infant’s mother had alleged in her statement that after delivering a baby girl, she called the accused. She then travelled from Juhu to Mumbai Central where the accused met her on January 13 and then the duo decided to abandon the girl near Cadbury junction, added the official.

“After the case was registered, officials of unit 2 started conducting a parallel investigation and scrutinised the CCTV cameras of the vicinity and got several the footages of both the accused. As per the information gathered through human intelligence and also based on technical evidence, we zeroed in on the girl’s mother and the accused. We also inquired in several hospitals and nursing homes to find out where a woman recently delivered a baby,” said police inspector Srimant Shinde of unit 2.

She claimed that the delivery took place in a nursing home in the Irla area at Vile Parle (West). Now the police will inquire whether the legalities were followed by the nursing home or not.

“We have to verify certain facts like who visited the baby’s mother in the clinic, has she lied about her age in the clinic or not?. Why did the nursing home not inform the police if the baby’s mother was minor?. There are several facts that need verification and we will investigate the case in detail after getting the accused’s custody,” said Rajbhar.