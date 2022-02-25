Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested for killing girlfriend in Turbhe

APMC police arrested a 32-year-old man for killing his girlfriend at a lodge in Turbhe on Wednesday; the two were in a relationship since the last five years and the girl wanted to get married to him while the accused was not interested
Published on Feb 25, 2022 09:02 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

The APMC police have arrested a 32-year-old man for killing his girlfriend at a lodge in Turbhe on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sagar Kamble of Kalyan, and his girlfriend, Pratibha Bhore (24) of Chembur had visited a lodge at Turbhe Sector 19A.

“The duo was in a relationship for the last five years and the girl wanted to get married to him while the accused was not interested. On the day of the incident, at around 10am, the duo indulged in an argument over the same. In a fit of rage, he throttled her,” said Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone I.

The deceased worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Mumbai while the accused worked as a driver.

“Prima facie, it doesn’t look like the murder was planned. The accused said that they were long-distance relatives and that is how they knew each other. After a few hours of the incident, the accused himself called the police and informed about the murder. We later reached the spot and arrested him,” senior police inspector Manik Nalawade from APMC police station said.

