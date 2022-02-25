Man arrested for killing girlfriend in Turbhe
The APMC police have arrested a 32-year-old man for killing his girlfriend at a lodge in Turbhe on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sagar Kamble of Kalyan, and his girlfriend, Pratibha Bhore (24) of Chembur had visited a lodge at Turbhe Sector 19A.
“The duo was in a relationship for the last five years and the girl wanted to get married to him while the accused was not interested. On the day of the incident, at around 10am, the duo indulged in an argument over the same. In a fit of rage, he throttled her,” said Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone I.
The deceased worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Mumbai while the accused worked as a driver.
“Prima facie, it doesn’t look like the murder was planned. The accused said that they were long-distance relatives and that is how they knew each other. After a few hours of the incident, the accused himself called the police and informed about the murder. We later reached the spot and arrested him,” senior police inspector Manik Nalawade from APMC police station said.
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.