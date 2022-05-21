Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested for killing roommate in Mahape village after fight over household chores
Man arrested for killing roommate in Mahape village after fight over household chores

Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man for killing his 20-year-old roommate after a fight over cleaning the room in Mahape village
Published on May 21, 2022 06:24 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man for stabbing his 20-year-old roommate after a fight over cleaning the room.

The accused, identified as Manoj Pulvanath Medak, stabbed his friend, Debajit Dhandhiram Charoh, on the neck and killed him on Friday night.

The accused and the victim were from Assam and stayed in a rented room in Mahape village. The duo worked as lab boys at a company in Mahape.

According to police, Charoh was addicted to alcohol and used to bully Medak and forced him to do the housework. A few days ago, the two had an argument over cleaning the house.

“They always argued over trivial matters. Charoh would always be drunk after work and ask Medak to do the household chores. This time, during the fight, Charoh threw a wooden plank at Medak. Medak got angry and stabbed Charoh on the neck with a kitchen knife. Charoh was critically injured and rushed to a municipal hospital by his other friends. He was declared dead on admission,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said.

The accused was arrested and has been remanded to police custody for five days.

