Man arrested for killing roommate in Mahape village after fight over household chores
The Turbhe MIDC police have arrested a 27-year-old man for stabbing his 20-year-old roommate after a fight over cleaning the room.
The accused, identified as Manoj Pulvanath Medak, stabbed his friend, Debajit Dhandhiram Charoh, on the neck and killed him on Friday night.
The accused and the victim were from Assam and stayed in a rented room in Mahape village. The duo worked as lab boys at a company in Mahape.
According to police, Charoh was addicted to alcohol and used to bully Medak and forced him to do the housework. A few days ago, the two had an argument over cleaning the house.
“They always argued over trivial matters. Charoh would always be drunk after work and ask Medak to do the household chores. This time, during the fight, Charoh threw a wooden plank at Medak. Medak got angry and stabbed Charoh on the neck with a kitchen knife. Charoh was critically injured and rushed to a municipal hospital by his other friends. He was declared dead on admission,” a police officer from Turbhe MIDC police station said.
The accused was arrested and has been remanded to police custody for five days.
-
Bengaluru: 7 get life sentence for 21-year-old Bangladeshi woman's gang-rape
A Bengaluru court on Friday found 11 people guilty of gang-raping a 22-year-old Bangladeshi woman in the city on May 27 last year. The accused included three women and were all given punishments ranging from nine months to life term imprisonment. The incident had occurred in Ramamurthynagar and made rounds on social media after videos of torture and rape were shared widely. All the accused are reportedly illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.
-
1 arrested for killing buffaloes in Bhiwandi
The Nizampura police in Bhiwandi arrested a 32-year-old man on Friday for allegedly killing seven buffaloes and injuring 15 others by slitting their throats and cutting the veins on their legs in Bandar Mohalla area of Khadipar in Bhiwandi. The accused has been identified as a resident of Bhiwandi, Fazeel Husain Rafique Ahmad Qureshi. The incident occurred at Gaize Khan Tabela in Khadipar, Bhiwandi, on Sunday last. The employee alerted the owner, Arham Momin.
-
Boy killed by car at Dombivli playground was to celebrate his birthday that evening
The 14-year-old boy who died after being hit by a car at Savlaram Krida Sankul in Dombivli on Friday evening, was meeting Prashant's' friends as it was his birthday on the ill-fated day. The deceased, Prashant Mishra, was hit by a 25-year-old, Jayant Nerlekar, who drove the car over Prashant's face and neck. Prashant's father, Dilip Mishra, 39, is still in shock and seeking justice for his son.
-
Agra bride-groom fire gunshots in unusual wedding custom, face police probe
In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a new bride visiting her in-laws' house for the first time after the marriage, was seen firing a gun in the air under apparent instruction from a man believed to be the groom; he took out a pistol and put in her hand before they entered the house. A video of the incident went viral on social media and drew the attention of the police.
-
Karnataka reserves 33% quota for women in outsourced govt jobs
In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments. Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday. At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics