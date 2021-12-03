Man arrested for murdering sister in Ulhasnagar

A mentally-challenged man allegedly murdered his sister and lived with her body for two days until the neighbours complained of foul smell.

The incident occurred in Ulhasnagar Camp No. 3, C Block, Sachdev Nagar.

An officer from Ulhasnagar central police said, “The accused had also murdered his wife a few years ago and was in jail for five years. He was living with his elder sister recently and murdered her at night two days ago by slashing her throat. We have nabbed him.”

The woman and her brother stayed alone in the flat. According to police officials, the man killed his sister by slashing her throat.