Monday, May 26, 2025
Man arrested for setting neighbour’s house, vehicle on fire in Borivali

ByMegha Sood
May 26, 2025 06:12 AM IST

MUMBAI: The MHB Colony police on Saturday arrested a man who allegedly set on fire a two-wheeler and the house of his neighbour on May 14. The fire was initially suspected to be due to a short circuit. However, after scanning CCTV footage at the site, the police found that the accused and his three accomplices had torched the two-wheeler.

The complainant, Julie Kewat, 37, lived in a chawl in Ganpat Nagar in Borivali West. The accused, Devraj Siddharth Patil, 22, lived in the same chawl as Kewat. On the night of May 14, the neighbours alerted the fire brigade about a fire starting in Kewat’s house. According to the police, she was sleeping in the drawing room then. She woke up due to heat and rushed her family outside to raise an alarm after noticing the fire.

The fire was doused, and her family members were rescued without injuries. The fire had damaged her house, furniture, and a two-wheeler parked outside her doorstep. During investigation, the police scanned CCTV footage and found Patil starting the fire.

Kewat told the police that her son, Lucky, and Patil’s brother, Shadab, were hostile over petty issues. A week before the fire, Shadab had threatened Lucky during a fight. Kewat said she suspected that Sahdab and his family had planned the sabotage. Based on Kewat’s complaint, the police booked Patil under relevant sections Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023, including attempt to murder and criminal intimidation. “We have arrested Patil and are tracing the other three accused,” said a police officer from MHB Colony police station. His three accomplices are yet to be identified.

This is the second incident of a person setting their neighbour’s house on fire due to enmity in Borivali West in recent times. On April 2, the MHB police arrested 28-year-old Vishal Udmale for allegedly setting his neighbour’s home on fire over a seating spot in the neighbourhood. Udmale, a known troublemaker with a past of criminal cases against him, was allegedly intoxicated and used a petrol-filled bottle into her house before setting it ablaze. The victim, Lakshmi Prabhakar Bonala, was recused but her belongings were charred.

