Man arrested for sexually assaulting 8-year-old girl

Mumbai The Agripada police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl.

Police officials said that the girl had come out of her home to buy ice cream when the accused lured her, took her to a building and sexually assaulted her. The accused had previously sexually assaulted another minor girl, they added.

The eight-year-old girl, who lives with her grandmother in the Agripada area, had come out of her building on Friday evening to buy ice cream. As the girl did not return home for a long time, her grandmother started looking for her.

After some time, the old woman saw the girl sitting alone on the ground floor of a nearby building in the vicinity of their residence. She wasn’t even able to walk properly when her grandmother took her home. Her grandmother noticed blood stains on her clothes and enquired with her, when the child burst into tears, said a police officer attached to Agripada police station.

The grandmother called women from the neighbourhood, suspecting something was amiss. They took the girl in confidence and asked her what had happened when the girl narrated her ordeal, the officer added.

The matter was then reported to the police. A medical examination of the girl confirmed that she was sexually assaulted.

The police immediately registered a case and started looking for the accused. Feeds of local CCTV cameras were checked and finally, the accused was nabbed from Saat Rasta area. The investigation has revealed that he had indulged in a similar offence in the past. On Saturday, the accused was produced before a court and remanded to police custody till May 20.