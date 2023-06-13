Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested for murder in Kalyan

ByN K Gupta
Jun 13, 2023 11:34 PM IST

The Kolsewadi police in Kalyan have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death a 39-year-old man over personal enmity in Kalyan on Sunday night

KALYAN

Deceased Amol Lokhande (Pramod Tambe/HT PHOTO)
The Kolsewadi police in Kalyan have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death a 39-year-old man over personal enmity in Kalyan on Sunday night.

The accused has been identified as Jayesh Doiphode alias Takya, while the deceased is identified as Amol Lokhande. Both resided in Kolsewadi area of Kalyan.

According to police, the incident took place in Samtanagar area in Durgamata Temple Road in Kolsewadi when the accused Doiphode started a heated argument with Lokhande. Following this, Doiphode pulled out a knife, and stabbed Lokhande in his abdomen, chest and hands. He collapsed on the floor in a pool of blood. Locals and passersby took him to Rukhmanibai hospital nearby where he was pronounced dead during treatment.

“The Kolsewasi police booked a murder case against Doiphode on Sunday on the charges of murder. Further investigations are on,” said police inspector Sunil Gavli, he added” We are checking how many offenses had been registered against the accused across the Thane commissionerate.”

Topics
