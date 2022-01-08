Man arrested for threatening to kill BJP leader Ashish Shelar

Mumbai The Mumbai crime branch has apprehended a 48-year-old Mahim resident for allegedly threatening BJP leader Ashish Shelar to death.

The accused claims his mother has an ancestral land in Bandra reclamation, which was taken over by the MHADA. Suspecting Shelar was eying this land, the accused gave him death threats over a phone call.

He would be handed over to the Bandra police station.

Shelar on Saturday wrote to home minister Dilip Walse Patil and said that for the past few days he has been receiving threat calls. On Saturday, his representative lodged a complaint at the Bandra police station.

Crime branch unit-9 officials launched a parallel probe and analysed the phone call details and on Saturday nabbed the suspect, Osama Shamshed Khan, a resident of Mahim Causeway.

A police officer said that Khan’s mother’s land in Bandra reclamation was disputed and MHADA has deputed a guard on the said property. In November last year, Khan and his son had allegedly assaulted the guard over the possession of the land. Bandra police had then registered an FIR on the guard’s complaint. Khan managed to secure an anticipatory bail in the case while his son was arrested and is still in jail on charges of attempt to murder.

Khan suspected Shelar could be behind the disputed land and gave death threats to him over phone using his own phone. However, reasons for his suspicion are still unverified, said an officer.

DCP detection-1 Neelotpal said that Khan would be handed over to the Bandra police station for further investigation.