Mumbai News
mumbai news

Man arrested from Bandra with Rs35 lakh worth Mephedrone

Unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a drug supplier from Bandra Saturday night and seized Mephedrone worth Rs35 lakh from him
Suspecting foul play, the police speeded up their vehicle and nabbed the accused within a few metre, said police inspector Sanjay Khatade of unit 9 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 11:07 PM IST
ByManish Pathak

MUMBAI: Unit 9 of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a drug supplier from Bandra Saturday night and seized Mephedrone worth Rs35 lakh from him. The arrested accused was identified as Sameer Salim Shaikh alias Bobby, 37, a resident of the Bharat Nagar area in Bandra (east).

Unit 9 officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they spotted Shaikh. Shaikh panicked when he saw the police and started running. Suspecting foul play, the police speeded up their vehicle and nabbed the accused within a few metre, said police inspector Sanjay Khatade of unit 9.

“Shaikh was carrying a sky blue coloured bag and during the search, we found 350 gramme of Mephedrone in his possession. Apart from the drug, we also found Rs1.15 lakh in cash and two mobile phones,” said Khatade. Shaikh was then taken to the BKC police station where a case under the NDPS Act was registered against him. The document was handed over to unit 9 of the crime branch for further investigation. Shaikh was produced in the holiday court and remanded to police custody till January 19. “We have been interrogating him to find out from where he got the contraband and to whom he was going to supply,” the official said.

