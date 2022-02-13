Man arrested in Andheri for switching forms at cheque from bank dropbox

Mumbai A 40-year-old man from Andheri was arrested on Saturday for allegedly changing the RTGS form attached to cheques in the drop boxes of nationalised banks in front of bank employees.

The accused Anwar Khan used to open the drop boxes of the nationalised banks and replace the RTGS forms attached to the cheques with forms containing another account number and also carbonized the signature on the form matching the sign on the cheque right in front of the bank employees, without getting noticed.

The incident came to light when the Balaji Engineering Steel Corporation, located in Andheri East, registered a complaint with the police on January 12 claiming that ₹3 lakh was debited from their account.

According to the police officers, the complainant had put a cheque of ₹35 lakhs in the bank’s dropbox with the RTGS form to transfer the money to their other bank account.

“This is a standard procedure and the company deposits this form for money to be transferred to their other account,” said PI Dheeraj Gavare, from Sakinaka police station. Gavare said that instead of transferring ₹35 lakhs, their account was debited of ₹three lakhs.

When the police questioned the bank employees, they said that they had made a mistake and had transferred only ₹three lakhs instead of ₹35 lakhs in the account written on the RTGS form.

Gavare said that when the police checked the RTGS form, they found the account number written on it different from the complainant’s account number. “The account number belonged to some Kotanyaga Bhushan from Yes Bank, which turned out to be fake when we checked,” said Gavare.

The police then checked the CCTV footage of the bank and found a man opening the dropbox between 1 pm and 3 pm on January 12. They found the man taking out a cheque which was attached to a form instead of dropping a cheque inside. “The bank was open then and the man did this in front of the bank employees,” said Gavare.

On closer examination, the officers found that the accused had detached the RTGS form from the cheque deposited by Balaji Engineering Steel Corporation, and replaced the RTGS form with another containing another account number, “The accused also carbonized the signature on the form right under the noses if the bank employees but they could not notice it,” said Gavare.

The police then circulated the CCTV grab of the accused to other police stations on WhatsApp to find out whether the accused was wanted anywhere else. “We learnt from the Amboli and Jogeshwari police that similar cases were registered with them,” said Gavare. On Saturday the police learnt from informers that the accused was spotted in Amboli and was a resident of that area. The police officers arrested Khan for forgery and cheating under sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Police officers said that Khan has an accomplice and they are tracing him now and also questioning the bank employees as this modus operandi could not have been possible without an insider’s knowledge.

“Khan knew exactly which cheque to pick up from dropbox, which is suspicious and shows the involvement of someone from the bank. However, we are checking that angle,” said Gavare.

