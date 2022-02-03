Man arrested in Thane for cheating jewellers, shopkeepers by faking online payment

Vartak Nagar police in Thane have arrested a man who looted more than 30 jewellers and shopkeepers by forging payment receipt of online payment apps.

He used to show the payment to be successful and would buy the jewellery from them but in reality, he never paid a single rupee to them. He used to spoof messages.

Shop owner Abhijit More, 34, registered a case against the accused in Vartak Nagar police station. The accused had shown him a message of payment for ₹96,000 cleared. However by the time More realised it was not credited in his account, the accused vanished.

The accused, Subramaniam Iyer, 33, hails from Chhattisgarh but resides in Andheri. He was arrested on January 28. Vartak Nagar police raided his house and found forged messages of payments to hotels, jewellers and other shops on his phone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, zone 5, Vinaykumar Rathod, said, “The accused, after purchasing valuables from the shop, would pretend to make payment from his online money transaction application (PhonePay). Later, he would send ₹1 to his own bank account. After getting a message of successful payment, he would make changes in the amount in Picasa Apps and would show the transaction successful message to the owner of the shop. If the shopkeeper is still suspicious about the transaction, then the account would show his edited bank statement in which he would edit and add the transaction details of the payment through the Online PDF editor on Sejda website.”

The accused who has done his MBA confessed to have cheated more than 14 jewellers and 32 hotel and restaurant owners. Police are suspecting more such transactions done by him and all are under investigation. The Vartak Nagar police have booked him under Section 420 of IPC.