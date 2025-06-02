Man attacked with sword for dispute over toilet in Kalyan

Thane: A 24-year-old man was attacked with a sword and critically injured in Umbarde, Kalyan West on Sunday. The incident is related to a land dispute, and the police have booked three members of the neighbouring Gaikwad family and are investigating the matter. The victim, Vikrant Jadhav is being treated at the Rukminibai Hospital in Kalyan. His neighbours had threatened to kill his family if he did not stop the construction of a toilet beside his house(Photo by - Himanshu Vyas\ Hindustan Times)

On Sunday, while Vikrant had gone to fetch water, he was ambushed by a few men. According to Vijay Jadhav, Vikrant’s father, the Gaikwad family was allegedly behind the attack. Police said that the two families had a longstanding property dispute for several years, and added that Vijay had filed a complaint against the Gaikwads for threatening to kill his family if he did not stop the construction of a toilet beside his house.

The Khadakpada police are trying to identify the individuals behind the attack, and verify Vijay’s claims of threats and extortion. The police have also registered a case under section 118 (causing hurt with dangerous weapons) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).