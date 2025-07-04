MUMBAI: The police on Sunday booked a man for allegedly illegally availing ₹3 lakh pension of his deceased father for nine months. The incident dates back to 2019 when the accused did not inform the concerned authorities about his father’s death and continued receiving the pension. Man avails dead father’s pension ₹ 3 lakh for nine months

The pensioner, Kabhai Beldar, retired in 2007 as a senior superintendent in the General Post Office in Mumbai. Beldar died in February 2019, two years after his wife, Jayaben Beldar’s death. Nimesh Beldar, his son, was required to inform the concerned authorities about the death which he did not, said a police officer. Instead, Nimesh allegedly kept withdrawing the pension for nine months till November 2019.

The incident came to light when Beldar’s son-in-law approached the GPO in October 2020 and informed them about Beldar’s death. On investigating the matter, it was learnt that from March 2019 to November 2019 the pension amount, a total of ₹3,11,988 was paid to Kabhai Beldar’s bank account which was withdrawn by Nimesh, the officer added.

Vitthal Pallewad, 39, an official from GPO responsible for financial transactions, sent several notices to their residence in Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, an address as per GPO’s records, but failed to communicate with Nimesh since he sold the house and shifted elsewhere, said a police officer. Pallewad approached the MRA Marg police and based on his complaint, a case was registered against Nimesh on Sunday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.